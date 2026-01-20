Here's how 31-year-old man achieved 95 kg weight loss transformation without any weight loss injections in 1 year

He immediately ordered heavy-duty scales that could hold up to 33 stone, and when that too showed an error message, he decided it was time to take his health seriously.

His weight kept spiralling on. However, Josiah told The Mirror that he became serious about weight loss when a quick, 5-minute late-night walk to buy snacks left him in agony, with back pain, sweating, and gasping for breath.

A 31-year-old man's drastic weight-loss journey of 15 stone (approximately 95 kg) will leave you both surprised and inspired. Josiah Ojofeitimi, a dad of two from Manchester, used to weigh 35 stones (approximately 222 kg) and wore XXXXL clothes, which he used to order online from America.

The 95 kg weight loss journey According to The Mirror UK, Josiah lost 95 kg in a year, and he achieved the impossible feat by slashing his calories, following a keto diet, and adding daily walking, cycling and gym sessions to his routine. He has now slimmed down to 19 stone (approximately 120 kg) and now wears XL-sized clothes.

“I started moving my body more with walking and cycling. I started going to the gym in the morning and tracking my calories. Even when I’d lost seven stone, I was still a significant weight to be running, but I did two marathons this year. I go to the gym every day, but I still have birthday cake or chocolate at Christmas, and I have dessert if I’m out for dinner,” he confessed.

No weight loss injections The 31-year-old also confessed to being completely against weight loss injections, and dedicated his transformation to having the ‘willingness to put in the work to naturally lose weight rather than take a jab’.

“The easy thing to do is jab yourself, but they aren’t thinking about everything else, like the relationship with food. You want to be healthy as well as skinny. People see body confidence as a size 28 wearing a bikini. Good for her, but that shouldn’t be recognised as body positivity. It’s unhealthy,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.