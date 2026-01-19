Weighed 99 kg and felt breathless: Here’s how this woman lost 38 kg naturally in less than a year with ‘1 diet rule’

For many people, weight gain happens gradually, shaped by busy schedules, poor food choices, and unhealthy routines. But sometimes, a single moment is enough to spark lasting change. How Louise Gough transformed her life by losing 38 kg in less than a year. (Mirror UK)

For Louise Gough, a 29-year-old business owner from UK's South Wales, that moment came during a night out in October 2024. Weighing 99 kg at the time, Louise recalls feeling deeply uncomfortable and ashamed when she realised she couldn’t dance for more than an hour without sweating excessively and struggling to catch her breath. (Also read: Woman lost 45 kg in 18 months without extreme diets: Here are 5 ‘dumb’ habits that helped her lose weight )

How woman went from 99 kg to 60 kg Speaking to Mirror UK, she shared that the situation worsened when she found herself unable to bend down to fasten her shoes. “My friend had to do my shoes up because I physically couldn’t bend down without losing my breath,” she said. The experience was confronting and eye-opening. The next morning, Louise made a promise to herself to turn her health around.

Nearly a year later, her life looks dramatically different. Louise has lost 38 kg and now weighs 60 kg, crediting her transformation to a healthier lifestyle built around one simple principle: the 80/20 diet rule.

Rather than opting for extreme dieting, Louise focused on nutrition and consistency. She began tracking her calories and macronutrients to maintain a calorie deficit while ensuring she consumed enough protein. She started with a daily intake of around 1,800 calories and aimed to walk between 8,000 and 10,000 steps every day.