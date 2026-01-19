Weighed 99 kg and felt breathless: Here’s how this woman lost 38 kg naturally in less than a year with ‘1 diet rule’
Weight gain often creeps in through busy routines and poor food habits. For Louise Gough, one night out became the wake-up call that changed her health journey.
For Louise Gough, a 29-year-old business owner from UK's South Wales, that moment came during a night out in October 2024. Weighing 99 kg at the time, Louise recalls feeling deeply uncomfortable and ashamed when she realised she couldn’t dance for more than an hour without sweating excessively and struggling to catch her breath. (Also read: Woman lost 45 kg in 18 months without extreme diets: Here are 5 ‘dumb’ habits that helped her lose weight )
How woman went from 99 kg to 60 kg
Speaking to Mirror UK, she shared that the situation worsened when she found herself unable to bend down to fasten her shoes. “My friend had to do my shoes up because I physically couldn’t bend down without losing my breath,” she said. The experience was confronting and eye-opening. The next morning, Louise made a promise to herself to turn her health around.
Nearly a year later, her life looks dramatically different. Louise has lost 38 kg and now weighs 60 kg, crediting her transformation to a healthier lifestyle built around one simple principle: the 80/20 diet rule.
Rather than opting for extreme dieting, Louise focused on nutrition and consistency. She began tracking her calories and macronutrients to maintain a calorie deficit while ensuring she consumed enough protein. She started with a daily intake of around 1,800 calories and aimed to walk between 8,000 and 10,000 steps every day.
The results came quickly. Within the first three months, she had already lost 16 kg. As part of her lifestyle reset, Louise completely cut out alcohol and takeaways, two habits she says played a major role in her earlier weight gain.
What Louise eats now to maintain her weight loss
Her guiding rule was simple: eat wholesome, nutritious foods 80 per cent of the time, while allowing herself occasional treats the remaining 20 per cent. This balance helped her stay consistent without feeling deprived.
Before her transformation, Louise’s diet consisted largely of convenience foods. Breakfast or lunch was often a large caramel coffee paired with a sausage sandwich, dinners were usually Chinese, Indian, or pizza takeaways, and snacks included muffins and crisps.
Today, her meals are far more balanced. Breakfast typically includes Greek yoghurt with fruit, lunch is centred around chicken, and dinner features steak or chicken with vegetables. When she snacks, she opts for small portions of dark chocolate or a chocolate bar, proof that moderation, not restriction, has been key.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
