Woman lost 45 kg in 18 months without extreme diets: Here are 5 ‘dumb’ habits that helped her lose weight

Drinking enough water was a game-changer for her. Hayleigh aims for about half her body weight in ounces each day, for example, someone weighing 200 pounds would target roughly 100 ounces. Staying hydrated helped curb cravings and boost energy, and she also adds electrolytes once a day for an extra lift.

Hayleigh calls walking “the most underrated form of exercise” and swears by it. She recommends 30–45 minutes of walking , ideally outdoors, for fresh air, movement, and a mental reset. To make it more effective and enjoyable, she suggests adding a weighted vest or tuning into a favourite podcast.

Losing weight is often seen as a battle of strict diets and gruelling workouts, but sustainable results usually come from small, consistent lifestyle changes. Hayleigh, who lost 45 kg in just 18 months, shared her journey in a January 14 Instagram post, revealing 5 habits she once considered “dumb” that were secretly holding her back, and how ditching them made all the difference. (Also read: Apollo neurologist shares how 22-year-old’s ‘mysterious' symptoms were actually caused by a dangerous vitamin deficiency )

3. Eat protein Protein played a key role in keeping her full and supporting fat loss. She targets at least 100 grams a day, which helps manage hunger and build muscle, essential for burning fat. As she puts it, the approach is simple, not complicated.

4. Start mornings intentionally Starting the day with purpose was one of her most impactful habits. This could include working out, meditating, or simply being present. Her rule: no phone for the first 30 minutes. She suggests trying this for two weeks to notice reduced stress, better sleep, improved focus, and enhanced mental clarity.

5. Include fibre Fibre rounds out her essentials. Hayleigh follows a simple rule: include three servings of vegetables a day. Fibre aids digestion, keeps you full, and helps process carbs more easily, what she calls a way to “keep the scale scaries away.”

