Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares how to eat rajma chawal without ruining your diet: ‘Instead of having a small bowl…’

He explained, “First things first, you want to decrease the amount of chawal (rice) you are having. All this chawal is going to be too much carbohydrates, which is going to give you a sudden crash, and you don't want to do that.”

Referring to the statement, “Stop eating rajma chawal if you want to lose any weight,” the coach, who focuses on sustainable fat loss through habit-building rather than extreme dieting, said, “You're not going to stop just because I say. So, let's balance this plate.”

Who says you can’t enjoy rajma chawal while keeping an eye on your weight? With the right approach, this beloved comfort food can easily fit into a healthy eating plan. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, shared in a February 27 Instagram post how to enjoy your favourites guilt-free, including smart tips on incorporating dishes like rajma chawal while staying on track. (Also read: Pediatric cardiologist explains how too much salt and sugar in kids’ diets raises future heart disease risk )

“Secondly, instead of having a small bowl of rajma, we're actually going to have a big bowl of rajma because the rajma beans, legumes, have a lot of nutrients in them,” Siddhartha stated. He also recommended adding some salad to the plate for better nutrition.

How to make it more nutritious He further highlighted the importance of protein, saying, “And finally, the most important aspect of this whole plate is protein, yes, Rajma has protein, but not as much as you need because you go to the gym and you also have a very hectic work schedule.” To make the meal complete and delicious, he adds 200 grams of Greek yoghurt, which, according to him, “completes the meal and also makes it very, very tasty.”

Ending the video, the fitness coach emphasised, “Nobody has to stop eating Rajma chawal even on their fitness theory” as long as it is balanced according to the body’s needs.

(Also read: Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains how to spot sudden cardiac arrest vs heart attack; shares what to do to save lives )

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.