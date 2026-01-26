Florida gastroenterologist shares 5 superfoods to eat in 2026: Olive oil, avocado, and more

Taking to Instagram on January 26, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shared five such foods to start eating in 2026 to ensure a healthy year going ahead.

Eating healthy is rarely as easy as it sounds, especially in the modern world where supermarket shelves are stacked with ultra-processed foods. Thus, ensuring that the regular diet includes some elements that are considered “super foods” has considerable benefits.

1. Olive oil As the name suggests, olive oil is extracted from olives and is widely known to be one of the healthiest varieties of oil for consumption. According to Healthline, it can be broadly divided into three grades: refined, virgin, and extra virgin. The latter is the least processed.

Olive oil is associated with “a lower risk of fatty liver, protection against gall bladder stones, and a lower risk of colon cancer,” shared Dr Salhab. “I typically drizzle about two to four tablespoons on food in a day,” he added.

2. Avocado Avocados have a surprising amount of fibre and are a prebiotic (acts as a fuel for beneficial gut bacteria). It can lower the risk of colon cancer in men, and at least half an avocado should be consumed in a day, noted Dr Salhab.

3. Fruits with skin Fruits that are edible with their skin, such as apples, “have a really strong protective effect against fatty liver and colon cancer,” stated the gastroenterologist. It can also be turned into an excellent snack for kids with the addition of cinnamon and honey.

4. Mixed nuts Mixed nuts are rich in vitamin E, which helps protect us against fatty liver. The presence of walnuts in the mix lowers the risk of colon cancer.

5. Coffee/Green tea/Cacao It has been discovered in a recent study that coffee, green tea, and cacao of at least 70 percent can be protective against fatty liver. Dr Salhab advises drinking them weekly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.