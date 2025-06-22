Is olive oil good for health? Dietician shares health benefits, dangers and tips to use

Olive oil has been steadily gaining popularity in Indian kitchens, and for good reasons. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and heart-health benefits, extra virgin olive oil is becoming a staple in Indian households, gradually replacing traditional cooking oils for a healthier alternative. Also read | Olive oil is healthy, but turns out olive leaf extract may be good too: Know its many heart health, wellness benefits Know the benefits of using olive oil every day.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swatee Sandhan, chief dietician, Jupiter Hospital, Pune said, “Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats (MUFA), Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and powerful antioxidants that help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. These properties make it beneficial in preventing lifestyle diseases like heart problems, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and even certain cancers.”

Protection against heart diseases, diabetes:

“Antioxidants in the oil are also helpful to protect a person against cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cancer, which are also called non-communicable diseases. Oxidative stress or the free radical generation in the body is pretty much high in these cases. In these diseases, and also in people with other health problems, adding the antioxidants or the immune nutrient in the body helps to fight against the oxidative stress or the free radicals caused by these diseases or the medicines which are taken to treat these diseases,” Swatee Sandhan explained.

Benefits of using olive oil:

1 teaspoon of olive oil, which is 5 ml of oil, has around 40 kilocalories and 4.6 grams of fat—majorly rich in monounsaturated fat, also called MUFA.

Olive oil is majorly rich in Vitamin E and Vitamin K, along with some other nutrients which we call antioxidants.

Olive oil has phenolic compounds which actually contribute to the health benefits and the stability of the oil, which reduces the smoking point and makes it useful for using in cooking.

Extra virgin olive oil is majorly rich in these antioxidants called hydroxytorsol, tyrosol, oliproin, and oilocanthol.

Know tips to use olive oil in daily diet.

How much of olive oil is too much?

“While it offers health benefits, olive oil must be used mindfully to avoid weight gain and preserve its nutrients,” said the dietician. She further shared the cons of using too much olive oil.

Just one teaspoon has 40 calories, so it adds up fast.

It is also not ideal for deep frying, as its smoke point is lower than some Indian cooking oils. The smoking point of olive oil is 190°C, which makes it suitable for using in cooking, sautéing, roasting.

Overheating olive oil can destroy its antioxidants and make it harmful.

People with certain allergies or those taking blood thinners should be cautious and consult a doctor before using olive oil regularly.

Tips to use olive oil:

Use extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for best results; it’s rich in good fats and antioxidants.

Add it to salads, drizzle over cooked vegetables, or use it for sautéing at low to medium heat.

Store it in a cool, dark place in a glass bottle to protect it from sunlight.

Start with small amounts; 1–2 teaspoons a day is enough.

Choose brands that mention cold-pressed and extra virgin on the label.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.