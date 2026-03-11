Nutritionist recommends 5 foods you need to eat daily for good health: From chia seeds to ghee
Find out which healthy foods deserve a permanent sport on your menu, according to nutritionist Deepshika.
Everyone has grown up hearing the common saying, ‘Health is Wealth.' However, with rising health issues worldwide, many people, due to work pressure or hectic lifestyles, often let their health take a backseat. Still, it is possible to carve out time and take small but impactful steps towards better health by making healthy lifestyle changes.
One of the most important changes includes dietary choices. While your menu may change depending on mood or convenience, some foods should remain a regular part of your diet, primarily because of their strong nutritional profile. Let's figure out which foods should be non-negotiable in your daily diet.
Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK, and national diabetes educator, shared in a March 10 post about a few non-negotiable food items that can improve your health manifold without much effort.
1. Kimchi
According to Deepshikha, adding a tablespoon of Kimchi to your meals can be really beneficial for your gut. It contains probiotics (specifically Lactobacillus) that support digestive health, strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, aid in weight management, and promote heart health. You can add Kimchi as a side dish with rice, consume it with salad mix, or add it to your scrambled egg.
2.Ghee
Ghee has always been an integral part of Indian cuisine for ages because of its nutritional benefits. While there are misconceptions about the consumption of ghee, Deepshikha said, “Have a tablespoon of ghee or coconut oil on an empty stomach. This can actually improve your gut lining, make it much stronger, reducing inflammation and actually improving your gut health.”
3. Chia seeds
Chia seeds, popularly known for their superfood qualities, have also made it to this list. Deepshikha recommends consuming chia seeds either before going to bed or as a midday snack. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based protein, and antioxidants. Consuming 1-2 tablespoons daily aids in digestion, improves heart health, and supports weight management by increasing satiety.
4. Greek Yogurt
Deepshikha also suggests consuming at least 100 grams of Greek yoghurt every day. It is a great source of probiotics and lean protein, which can boost metabolism and improve bone and muscle health.
5. Pistachios
Last but not least is a fistful of pistachios. According to Deepshikha, you can consume it before going to bed. Pistachios are a great source of magnesium, which can improve your sleep and stabilise your blood sugar.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
