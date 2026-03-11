Too much scrolling harming your focus? Neuroscientist shares 5 simple ways to protect brain health

Short-form videos have fundamentally changed the way people consume and process information. Because of the nature of reels and shorts, viewers are now used to receiving information within seconds, often without engaging the brain in deeper processing. Both the duration (even reels are viewable at 2x speed) and the rapid pace of such content only induce surface-level thinking, not encouraging deeper reflection. When done on a daily basis, the brain becomes unfamiliar with sustained attention.



The most mental energy one puts in is to switch from Instagram to YouTube/ Netflix, and call it productive. But why? The brain is so habituated to the consumption of bite-sized content at a rapid speed that when one sits down to watch a full-length video or a movie, they think it is productive.

But has the bar for productivity fallen so low? Humans are meant not only to passively consume, but also to create. Creation of any kind requires deeper thinking, which the bite-sized videos do not leave any elbow room for.

Many believe that brain development peaks in the mid-20s, when the frontal lobe, the last region to mature, completes its development. TikTok, Instagram's ‘Your frontal lobe isn’t fully developed yet if you…’ POVS played an instrumental role in contributing to this mainstream belief. But this is actually only half the picture.



A study published in November 2025 found that brain development continues well into the 30s. This is largely due to neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganise and rewire. In simple words, the concept is often compared to plastic. Just as plastic can be reshaped under the right conditions, the brain also adapts.



This demands actively training the brain and adopting brain-healthy habits, encompassing all facets of lifestyle. Dr Tony Nader, neuroscientist and president of Maharishi International University, US, shared with HT Lifestyle some helpful behaviours that optimise brain functioning.



Here are the five habits the neuroscientist shared