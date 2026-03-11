Too much scrolling harming your focus? Neuroscientist shares 5 simple ways to protect brain health
Find out why your cognitive performance is tanking and how you can turn around your ruined attention span and develop improved awareness and focus.
Short-form videos have fundamentally changed the way people consume and process information. Because of the nature of reels and shorts, viewers are now used to receiving information within seconds, often without engaging the brain in deeper processing. Both the duration (even reels are viewable at 2x speed) and the rapid pace of such content only induce surface-level thinking, not encouraging deeper reflection. When done on a daily basis, the brain becomes unfamiliar with sustained attention.
The most mental energy one puts in is to switch from Instagram to YouTube/ Netflix, and call it productive. But why? The brain is so habituated to the consumption of bite-sized content at a rapid speed that when one sits down to watch a full-length video or a movie, they think it is productive.
But has the bar for productivity fallen so low? Humans are meant not only to passively consume, but also to create. Creation of any kind requires deeper thinking, which the bite-sized videos do not leave any elbow room for.
Many believe that brain development peaks in the mid-20s, when the frontal lobe, the last region to mature, completes its development. TikTok, Instagram's ‘Your frontal lobe isn’t fully developed yet if you…’ POVS played an instrumental role in contributing to this mainstream belief. But this is actually only half the picture.
A study published in November 2025 found that brain development continues well into the 30s. This is largely due to neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganise and rewire. In simple words, the concept is often compared to plastic. Just as plastic can be reshaped under the right conditions, the brain also adapts.
This demands actively training the brain and adopting brain-healthy habits, encompassing all facets of lifestyle. Dr Tony Nader, neuroscientist and president of Maharishi International University, US, shared with HT Lifestyle some helpful behaviours that optimise brain functioning.
Here are the five habits the neuroscientist shared
1. Do aerobic exercises
Dr Nader recommended these aerobic activities: walking, swimming, and biking. Aerobic exercises come with two primary benefits. He noted, “Aerobic exercises help to remove waste products and deliver oxygen to all areas of the brain. They also stimulate endorphin production, improving your mood and enhancing your brain’s ability to adapt to new experiences.”
2. Eat good diet
Diet is integral in shaping your health, including your cognitive performance. Many studies established the link between healthy dietary practices and choices and better brain performance. A study published in the Microbiome journal in January 2026 highlighted extra virgin olive oil's role in improving cognitive function. The rich nutritional profile of antioxidants, polyphenols, and vitamins is responsible.
Similarly, the neuroscientist too acknowledged that one should eat a balanced diet, including fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fats, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products. Among healthy fats, he especially mentioned foods which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
3. Maintain proper sleep
Sleep, despite being a foundational health pillar, is the first to be sidelined, whether for bedtime scrolling or work deadlines. But the neuroscientist cautioned that proper sleep should be non-negotiable.
Reason? He elaborated, sharing the neuroscience angle, “During sleep, the brain clears away the byproducts of the day’s activity. This residue, sometimes informally called ‘sleep dirt,' includes metabolic waste that accumulates during waking hours.” Now, if you don't sleep enough, your brain is at risk of inflammation, which is at the heart of many diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases.
4. Manage social connections
Being with friends and family is not only for bucket list moments, shenanigans and good times, but also, at a deeper level, your brain benefits from it. The neuroscientist stated that maintaining social connections is important, reducing risks of chronic disease, lowering mortality rates, strengthening the immune system, and decreasing levels of anxiety and depression. Even if you are the ‘I can do it by myself’ person, having someone as your emotional safety net can mean a lot for your mental health.
5. Meditate
To improve attention space and awareness, Dr Nader recommended meditation, especially the Transcendental Meditation, which takes the mind to deeper levels of restful alertness. You feel refreshed, and stress also goes down.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
