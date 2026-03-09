Neurosurgeon reveals 1 daily habit that protects your brain the most: 'It’s something most people underestimate'
Sleep is your brain's best friend – Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon, says consistent, high-quality sleep is the key to protecting your brain.
While the wellness world often hunts for the next superfood or expensive supplement to boost cognitive function, Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute, in Michigan, US is pointing toward a much simpler — and free — solution. Also read | Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 6 hacks to improve quality of sleep
In an Instagram post shared on March 8, Dr Jagannathan revealed the single most important lifestyle habit for protecting the brain: consistent, high-quality sleep.
The 'waste management' system of the mind
According to Dr Jagannathan, the true power of sleep lies in a biological cleanup process known as the glymphatic system. He said, “After years in neurosurgery, here's the one lifestyle factor that protects your brain the most. And it’s something most people underestimate. Sleep. Every night during deep sleep, the brain activates the glymphatic system. This is a specialised process that clears metabolic waste from brain tissue.”
Crucially, he explained that this system flushes out proteins like beta-amyloid. In the medical community, the buildup of beta-amyloid is a primary hallmark linked to the development of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. When we skip out on rest, we are essentially letting 'toxic trash' pile up in our neural pathways, Dr Jagannathan highlighted.
Why 'powering through' doesn't work
Many people treat sleep as a luxury or something they can catch up on during the weekend. Dr Jagannathan warned that this mindset is physically damaging to the brain’s architecture. He said, "When sleep is consistently shortened or disrupted, this clearing process becomes less effective. Over time, the brain doesn’t fully recover from the stress and activity of the day."
Beyond just cleaning out toxins, the neurosurgeon highlighted that sleep is the primary driver for:
⦿ Memory formation: Moving short-term information into long-term storage.
⦿ Emotional regulation: Stabilising the mood centers of the brain.
⦿ Hormonal balance: Regulating everything from hunger to stress.
⦿ Neural repair and plasticity: Allowing the brain to rewire and heal itself.
Prevention over cure
Dr Jagannathan’s message serves as a shift in perspective for modern medicine, which often focuses on reacting to illness rather than preventing it. He said: "In medicine, we often focus on treatments after problems appear. But many of the most important protective processes for the brain happen long before disease develops — and they occur during sleep."
His final verdict for those looking to stay sharp into their later years? Stop looking for shortcuts. "Consistent, high-quality sleep is not a luxury. It is one of the most important foundations of long-term brain health," Dr Jagannathan concluded.
Bottom line: prioritise sleep for long-term brain health. Click here to learn five pulmonologist-approved habits that can help improve sleep quality: from changing pillow cover to no caffeine.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
