World Brain Day: Neurologist shares 10 brain-boosting foods to improve cognitive strength

Ever walked into a room and forgotten why you went in there? Or struggled to stay focused during a long workday? Your diet might have something to do with it. According to Harvard Health, your brain needs a steady supply of high-quality fuel to function well, and that fuel comes from the foods you eat. So, what you put on your plate does not just affect your waistline, it also shapes your memory, focus, and mood. While no single food can prevent age-related brain conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's, certain ingredients can definitely reduce the risk and support better cognitive health. Wondering what to eat for a sharper mind? For World Brain Day 2025 on July 22nd, a neurologist shares some of the best brain-boosting foods you should add to your diet. These foods can boost brain function. (Adobe Stock)

10 foods to boost brain health

Here are 10 healthy foods that can improve your brain functions and strengthen cognitive health:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are key building blocks for your brain. "Omega-3s are essential for brain cell growth and development," explains Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals. A study published in Cureus supports this, stating that the brain uses these fats to form nerve cells. Another study in Biomolecules adds that regular consumption of omega-3s may help slow down age-related cognitive decline and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that help protect the brain from oxidative stress. According to research published in Advances in Nutrition, these antioxidants also improve communication between brain cells and may delay brain ageing. A handful of blueberries a few times a week can make a big difference in improving long-term cognitive health.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is not just a spice. It is a brain booster too. "Turmeric, an Indian spice, has natural anti-inflammatory effects that can boost mood and memory," shares Dr Goyal. Its active compound, curcumin, is known to cross the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to increase serotonin and dopamine levels, feel-good chemicals that play a role in mood regulation.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is a superfood, and for good reason. "Broccoli has high levels of antioxidants and vitamin K, both of which play a role in boosting brain health," says Dr Goyal. Vitamin K is vital for forming sphingolipids, a type of fat that is densely packed into brain cells. The antioxidants help shield the brain from damage and may support better cognitive function.

5. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are small but mighty when it comes to brain health. They contain magnesium, zinc, iron, and copper, all essential minerals for proper brain function. These nutrients help with nerve signaling, mood regulation, and even memory retention. A sprinkle of pumpkin seeds on your salad or yoghurt could go a long way in keeping your brain healthy.

6. Dark chocolate

When consumed in moderation, dark chocolate can actually be good for your brain. It contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants. A study in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry found that eating dark chocolate improved mood and increased gut microbiome diversity, suggesting a strong gut-brain connection. It suggested a prebiotic effect of dark chocolate that may help regulate mood and reduce stress.

7. Nuts

Nuts, particularly walnuts, are rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which supports brain function. These nutrients help reduce oxidative stress on the brain and may improve memory. Consuming nuts regularly has also been linked to a reduced risk of cognitive decline as we age.

8. Oranges

Just one orange a day can give you all the vitamin C you need. "Oranges offer vitamin C, which protects the brain from breakdown," says Dr Goyal. It is a type of antioxidant that helps prevent mental decline by protecting brain cells from damage caused by free radicals. A study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that vitamin C improves focus, memory, attention, and decision speed.

9. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of choline, a nutrient that plays a vital role in memory and mental clarity. "Eggs are high in choline, which preserves memory and mental sharpness," explains Dr Goyal. They also provide B vitamins, which help regulate mood and support brain health, especially in older adults.

10. Green tea

Green tea is both a brain booster and a calming drink. "It helps keep the brain active while improving focus and reducing anxiety," says Dr Goyal. A study in Current Pharmaceutical Design highlights its caffeine content for improved alertness and its amino acid L-theanine for reducing stress and enhancing relaxation.