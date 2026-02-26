Did you know the most powerful detox happens at night? Doctor explains why sleep is important

“Miss sleep and you don't just lose energy. You lose brain repair, memory consolidation, and emotional control,” he cautioned.

Taking to Instagram on January 31, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventative age management and functional medicine, explained how it works, claiming sleep to be the most powerful “detox.”

A good night’s sleep is an indispensable part of a healthy lifestyle. It is common knowledge that sleep is the time when the body heals itself after toiling through the day.

The brain’s clean-up system While the body is in deep sleep, the brain activates a clearance pathway called the glymphatic system, noted Dr Paloschi.

It is a nightly rinse cycle for the brain, which involves the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flowing through the brain to wash away waste products such as protein buildups and toxins. The waste flows through the glymphatic vessels to the body’s circulation.

Why sleep is necessary While the body is at rest while sleeping, the brain continues to function. However, there is one significant change: during sleep, the brain switches from performance mode to maintenance mode.

According to Dr Paloschi, chronic poor sleep is linked to:

Higher risk for brain ageing and dementia

Less emotional stability: more anxiety, low mood, irritability

Weaker memory and focus

Slower reaction time and higher accident risk “Wake time creates micro-damage. Sleep is when the brain fixes it,” noted the physician. “Skip sleep often enough, and the damage starts to accumulate.”

Stages of sleep Sleep runs in cycles of approximately 90 minutes each, and shifts between non-REM (rapid eye movement) and REM sleep. An individual gets more deep non-REM sleep in the first half of the night, and more REM sleep in the second half.

Therefore, if the sleep time is reduced from eight to six hours, one disproportionately loses more REM sleep, warned Dr Paloschi. A shorter sleep is not just less rest but less repair.

Different stages of sleep have different functions to perform.

Deep non-REM: stabilises what one has learned (protects new memory)

Stage 2 (spindles): upgrades learning capacity for the next day

REM: integrates emotion with memory (less emotional "charge") How to sleep better Dr Paloschi shares the following guidelines to improve sleep quality:

Regularity (same timing) Keep wake time consistent (±30 to 60 min) Bedtime within 1 hour (approx) most nights Continuity (less fragmentation) Aim for sleep efficiency ≥85% Frequent awakenings/snoring screen for sleep apnea Quantity (enough total sleep) Most adults: 7 to 9 hours Avoid a chronic baseline of less than 7 hours Quality (real deep and REM) Don't cut the first half (deep sleep) or last 1 to 2 hours (REM) Limit alcohol at night and late caffeine consumption Sleep cave: cool, dark, quiet “Sleep is biological maintenance. Miss it, and you miss your brain's nightly window for cleanup, repair, and recalibration,” stated the physician, adding that it is as important as medicine.

