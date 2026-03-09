Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 6 hacks to improve quality of sleep: ‘Stop staring into your phone at…’

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared six practical hacks that can help improve sleep quality and promote deeper, more restorative rest. In an Instagram video shared on March 6, the fitness coach states, “If your sleep sucks or you simply want to improve the quality of your sleep, you just have to make these six easy changes. Do these six things, and you will most definitely sleep better tonight and feel better tomorrow.”

If falling asleep has started to feel like a nightly battle, you’re not alone. For many people, lying in bed staring at the ceiling has become routine, even after trying white noise, sleep playlists, or the occasional melatonin supplement. When your mind refuses to switch off and restful sleep feels out of reach, the problem may lie in everyday habits that quietly disrupt your body’s natural rhythm. Fortunately, a few simple lifestyle tweaks could make a big difference.

1. Sleep in a cold, dark and quiet room Raj recommends sleeping in a room kept at a cooler temperature, ideally ranging between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius. The space should also be as dark as possible and free from disturbances, with the only acceptable background sound being soft white noise to promote uninterrupted sleep.

He highlights, “ Number one, sleep in a cold, dark, quiet room. How cold? Anywhere from 16 to 25°C. How dark? As dark as possible. And how quiet? Nothing other than white noise.”

2. Sunlight exposure in the morning Exposing yourself to sunlight – or even bright white light – in the morning helps reset your circadian rhythm, which plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Raj recommends getting around 30 minutes of sun exposure each morning, ideally before 9:00 am.

He recommends, “Number two, every morning, expose yourself to sunlight or bright white light for about 30 minutes. And do this before 9:00 am.”

3. Take major stimulants in the morning Raj advises keeping the day’s major stimulants – such as coffee and even intense exercise – confined to the first half of the day, ideally before noon. Caffeine, the primary stimulant in coffee, can take several hours to clear from the body, which is why it is best consumed well before bedtime to avoid disrupting sleep.

The fitness trainer recommends, “Number three, keep all your major stimulants to the first half of the day. That means coffee and exercise before noon.”

4. Avoid working late at night The fitness coach recommends finishing work at least three hours before bedtime. This gives your brain enough time to unwind and gradually shift into a relaxed state, helping signal to your body that it is time to prepare for sleep. He highlights, “Number four, stop working at least three hours before bedtime.”

5. Avoid late-night eating Raj cautions that late-night snacking can interfere with sleep quality. When you continue eating close to bedtime, your body remains in a state of activity rather than relaxation. Finishing your last meal at least two hours before going to bed gives your body enough time to wind down and shift into rest-and-digest mode, helping promote more restful sleep. He highlights, “Number five, stop eating at least two hours before bedtime.”

6. Stop doomscrolling before bed Finally, the fitness coach recommends shutting down your devices at least an hour before bedtime. Exposure to blue light from screens in the evening can interfere with melatonin production – the hormone that signals your body it’s time to sleep – thereby disrupting your natural sleep cycle. Raj highlights, “Number six, you're not going to like it, but stop staring into your phone at least one hour before bedtime.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.