White noise is a consistent sound, like that of a fan that masks other environmental noises so that babies may be able to fall asleep faster with white noise in the background, by blocking out household noise such as that of older siblings. In other words, white noise refers to sounds that mask other sounds that might occur naturally in an environment. Parents love white noise for baby sleep but is it good for your child’s health? (Photo by Spowerbeauty)

The Soothing Secret Parents Swear By

Gushing over the benefits of white noise in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruti Bansal, Consultant Pediatric and ENT Specialist at Narayana Health - SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “It helps to create a comforting environment for your baby, letting the little one know when it’s time for sleep. The reason white noise is so effective is because it mimics the sounds a baby hears in the womb.”

However, she cautioned, “While white noise can be soothing for infants, prolonged or excessive use might raise concerns. Over-reliance on white noise can potentially interfere with a child’s natural ability to self-soothe and may impact auditory development if the volume is too loud. Parents need to use white noise cautiously, ensuring it’s played at a low volume and not constantly. Moderation and gradual reduction as the child grows will help maintain balance, allowing the brain to adapt naturally to varying environments.”

Miracle Sleep Aid or Hidden Danger?

Echoing that white noise can be beneficial for children, particularly in aiding sleep and creating a calming environment, Dr Paras Kumar J, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician at SPARSH Hospital for Women and Children in Bangalore, said, “For infants, it removes disruptive background sounds, helping them to fall asleep more easily and stay asleep longer. This can be especially helpful in noisy environments or during developmental milestones that affect sleep patterns.”

He concluded, “The steady sound of white noise can also help regulate the nervous system, which is crucial for a child's overall well-being. By providing a consistent auditory background, it can promote more restful sleep, which in turn supports cognitive development and emotional health. However, it's important to use white noise at a safe volume to avoid potential hearing damage.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.