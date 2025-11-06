Study reveals this activity helps slow Alzheimer related memory loss symptoms

Neurodegenerative diseases are surging globally. The cases worldwide are soaring at an alarming rate. Alzheimer's Disease International stated that the dementia cases are rising fast, from 55 million people in 2020, the number is expected to jump to 78 million by 2030 and nearly 140 million by 250. Every year, there are 10 million new cases. For the uninformed, dementia is a general umbrella term used for cognitive decline conditions, while Alzheimer's disease is a specific one. The burden is even more so because Alzheimer's disease is progressive in nature. It means it worsens over time. Neurodegenerative disease risks can be lowered with the help of physical activities like walking. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that physically staying active may delay Alzheimer's symptoms. Physical activity is already known to benefit all the vital organs in the body, and as per this study, it also helps slow the memory loss associated with Alzheimer's disease.

What did the study find?

Older adults benefit from walking as it is has protective effects for the brain. (Picture credit: Freepik)

As per the study's findings, getting regular physical activity delays the buildup of the harmful brain protein called tau. This brain protein is responsible for memory loss in the neurodegenerative disease.

The researchers tracked 296 adults aged 50 to 90 whose cognitive health was normal at the beginning of the study. Their step count and brain scans were measured over many years. Although physical activity does not reduce one of the harmful brain proteins called amyloid plaques, it does affect the other type of brain protein called tau, which disrupts thinking and memory.

The benefits increased until 7,000 steps a day. But here's an interesting insight: after 7,000 steps, it plateaued, which means one doesn't need to keep going for 10,000 steps always to protect the brain. The positive effects show around 7000 steps.

What does it mean?

As simple an activity as walking helps to slow down the memory decline that accompanies Alzheimer's disease in people showing early signs of Alzheimer's.

The study's author, Wai-Ying Wendy Yau, is a cognitive neurologist in the Mass General Brigham Department of Neurology, who emphasised that walking is one of the easiest ways to keep the brain resilient and healthy.

“We want to empower people to protect their brain and cognitive health by keeping physically active. Every step counts and even small increases in daily activities can build over time to create sustained changes in habit and health,” she told, as per Psypost.

Walking, along with a balanced diet, helps to keep the brain healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.