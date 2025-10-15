Mumbai gynaecologist reveals a superfruit that supports pregnancy health and even reduces risk of Alzheimer's disease

Avocados have earned a reputation as a superfood, and it’s easy to see why. From infants to adults, people are finding ways to include this creamy, nutrient-rich fruit in their diets - in smoothies, salads, toasts, and more. But beyond the hype, what makes avocados genuinely beneficial for health? Let’s decode the nutritional profile of avocados and explore how they can support brain function, heart health, pregnancy, and overall well-being. According to the gynaecologist, this superfruit boosts blood flow and brain function.(Pexel)

Dr Divya Vora, a gynaecologist, obstetrician, and health content creator specialising in reproductive and sexual health, has outlined the nutritional profile of avocados and how they support overall wellbeing.

In an Instagram video shared on September 24, the gynaecologist emphasises, “Avocado is a brain-boosting, heart-loving, and diabetes-fighting superfruit!” highlighting that it supports pregnancy health while also helping lower the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Monounsaturated fats

Dr Vora describes monounsaturated fats as 'the good and healthy fats that your body needs'. These healthy fats support proper circulation, boost brain health, and may even help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The gynaecologist explains, “It helps in maintaining a healthy blood flow. Which means blood circulates well to all your organs. Your brain remains healthy. It reduces cognitive decline and thus reduces the risk factor for Alzheimer's.”

In addition to this, monounsaturated fats also help in preventing insulin resistance and diabetes, which is another risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Folate

According to Dr Vora, avocados are packed with vitamin B9, commonly known as folate. She explains, “It has a high quantity of folate, which is great for DNA repair and brain health.” Additionally, folate is crucial for creating new cells, producing healthy red blood cells, and supporting a healthy pregnancy, according to Medical News Today. Avocadoes help prevent birth defects and mood regulation.

Omega-3 fatty acids

According to Dr Vora, the pastel green fruit contains omega-3 fatty acids, which is great for heart health as it helps in blood pressure regulation and lowers inflammation. According to the Cleveland Clinic, omega-3 fatty acids help regulate triglyceride levels while boosting HDL or good cholesterol levels.

