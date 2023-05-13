Always tired? Folate deficiency could be the reason; know signs and symptoms

There are many factors that may contribute to the feeling of constant tiredness which may include both psychological and physical health issues. One may feel exhausted due to reasons such as lack of sleep, iron deficiency, stress, depression, thyroid issues to name a few. On some days nearly all of us may have struggled with exhaustion due to numerous reasons, but if it happens due to unexplained reasons, one may try to find out the root cause of it. Folate deficiency is one cause of low energy or tiredness that may not cross people's mind. Folate, also known as Vitamin B9 plays a crucial role in energy production and is needed for optimum functioning of the body. (Also read: Are you fatigued or just tired? Know the difference from expert) Folate is necessary for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body, including the brain. (Freepik)

"Folate is necessary for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body, including the brain. Without enough red blood cells, the body cannot generate enough energy to perform daily activities. Additionally, folate helps to break down and use carbohydrates for energy, which is another way it contributes to overall energy production," writes Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

Symptoms of folate deficiency

- Chronic fatigue

- Weakness

- Lethargy

- Irritability

- Pale skin

- Shortness of breath

One should make eat a diet rich in folate to improve the above-mentioned symptoms. According to the National Institutes of Health, the daily recommended intake of folate for adults is 400 micrograms (mcg) per day. However, pregnant women require more, with a recommended intake of 600-800 mcg per day, depending on their age.

"Certain drinks and foods, such as citrus juices and dark green vegetables such as spinach and kale, beans, lentils, asparagus, avocado, and fortified cereals are particularly good sources of folate.

The recommended daily intake of folate varies depending on age and gender," says Kapoor.

Foods that have folate

- Spinach

- Asparagus

- Brussels Sprouts

- Black-eyed peas

- Romaine lettuce

- Mustard greens

- Liver

"If you're struggling with energy problems and suspect that folate may be a missing piece in your diet, I encourage you to take action today. Start by incorporating folate-rich foods into your daily meals," concludes Kapoor.

