Gastroenterologist says jamun seed is great for diabetes management; suggests best way to consume it: ‘1 spoon every…’

He noted that by utilising natural compounds like jamboline, these seeds help regulate blood glucose by slowing the conversion of starch into sugar and boosting insulin production. He also noted that these seeds improve digestive health, lower cholesterol levels, and provide high levels of antioxidants and fibre. Let's find out all the benefits Dr Vatsya listed:

In a March 19 Instagram post, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlighted the medicinal potential of jamun seeds as a powerful tool for diabetes management.

When it comes to diabetes management , often the changes one is advised to make focus on cutting down certain foods from their daily routine and exercising consistently. However, certain Indian fruits can support your journey to manage blood sugar levels, and one of them is jamun seeds.

According to the gastroenterologist, diabetes management isn’t just about medicines; your daily habits matter, and jamun seeds are an underrated support. “Jamun has faced marketing challenges because it serves as a hidden secret hack for diabetes management,” he quipped.

Highlighting their benefits, the gastroenterologist added, “They contain compounds like jamboline and ellagic acid that slow the conversion of starch into sugar and may directly stimulate insulin secretion. They also offer antioxidants and fibre, helping gut health and reducing inflammation.”

Furthermore, he noted that studies confirm that these seeds genuinely help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, jamun seeds are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and tannins, which support gut health, reduce inflammation, and naturally lower cholesterol levels.

Not a magic cure But, Dr Vatsya noted that these seeds should not be considered a magic cure. They only work with a proper lifestyle, he warned.

“This is not a magic powder. Nevertheless, if you pay attention to your diet, incorporate walking into your routine, and improve your overall lifestyle, Jamun seed powder can be a beneficial addition to your regimen - particularly for diabetes management. Use it wisely, stay consistent, and regularly monitor your blood sugar levels,” he added.

As for the best way to consume these seeds, he noted, “The best approach is to consume one spoonful every morning with warm water.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.