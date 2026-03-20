Gastroenterologist says jamun seed is great for diabetes management; suggests best way to consume it: ‘1 spoon every…’
Gastroenterologist emphasises that jamun seeds aid diabetes management through natural compounds that regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.
When it comes to diabetes management, often the changes one is advised to make focus on cutting down certain foods from their daily routine and exercising consistently. However, certain Indian fruits can support your journey to manage blood sugar levels, and one of them is jamun seeds.
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Power of jamun seeds
In a March 19 Instagram post, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlighted the medicinal potential of jamun seeds as a powerful tool for diabetes management.
He noted that by utilising natural compounds like jamboline, these seeds help regulate blood glucose by slowing the conversion of starch into sugar and boosting insulin production. He also noted that these seeds improve digestive health, lower cholesterol levels, and provide high levels of antioxidants and fibre. Let's find out all the benefits Dr Vatsya listed:
According to the gastroenterologist, diabetes management isn’t just about medicines; your daily habits matter, and jamun seeds are an underrated support. “Jamun has faced marketing challenges because it serves as a hidden secret hack for diabetes management,” he quipped.
Highlighting their benefits, the gastroenterologist added, “They contain compounds like jamboline and ellagic acid that slow the conversion of starch into sugar and may directly stimulate insulin secretion. They also offer antioxidants and fibre, helping gut health and reducing inflammation.”
Furthermore, he noted that studies confirm that these seeds genuinely help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, jamun seeds are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and tannins, which support gut health, reduce inflammation, and naturally lower cholesterol levels.
Not a magic cure
But, Dr Vatsya noted that these seeds should not be considered a magic cure. They only work with a proper lifestyle, he warned.
“This is not a magic powder. Nevertheless, if you pay attention to your diet, incorporate walking into your routine, and improve your overall lifestyle, Jamun seed powder can be a beneficial addition to your regimen - particularly for diabetes management. Use it wisely, stay consistent, and regularly monitor your blood sugar levels,” he added.
As for the best way to consume these seeds, he noted, “The best approach is to consume one spoonful every morning with warm water.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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