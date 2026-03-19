Does pear juice improve bowel movement? Gastroenterologist explains benefits; shares other fruits that can help

Dr Salhab's post begins with another stitched video featuring a woman highlighting how pear juice can help improve bowel movements. “If you have something coming up, and you need to detox real quick. Drink this. Don't ask any questions. Drink pear juice . Drink like half of it. It's going to make you go to the bathroom,” she says in the clip. The gastroenterologist shared the video with the caption, “Drinks that help you poop - doctor reacts.”

Dr Joseph Salhab, a board-certified gastroenterologist and popular health influencer based in Florida, highlighted in a March 17 Instagram post certain fruits that you should eat or drink as juice to improve your bowel system. Let's find out what they are:

A healthy bowel is one of the most absolute signs of a healthy body. However, 60 to 70 million people are affected by digestive diseases, according to data provided by the National Institutes of Health . While eating healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle can help you towards achieving a healthy bowel, sometimes an emergency does strike.

Dr Salhab explained that pears and other fruits can help if someone is feeling constipated, as they contain sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that pulls water into the gut and can help get things moving. According to him, other fruits that contain sorbitol include apples, prunes, peaches, cherries, plums, and apricots.

How to consume these fruits He further highlighted that one can also use these fruits for juice; however, if blood sugar is a concern, a better option is to use the whole fruit, fresh or frozen, and blend it into your favourite morning drink. That way, you keep the fibre, avoid excess sugar, and get more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while still helping support a bowel movement.

Furthermore, the gastroenterologist added that if someone has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), sorbitol can sometimes trigger gas and bloating. Therefore, a better option for them may be kiwis, oranges and other citrus fruits, as well as berries like strawberries and blueberries.

“Fruits like pears contain sorbitol, which pulls water into your gut and acts as a gentle natural laxative. Other juices that contain sorbitol include apple, prune, peach, cherry, plum, and apricot,” Dr Salhab stated.

He added, “While you can find pure juices without added sugar, if blood sugar is a concern, it's probably best to consume these fruits fresh, frozen, and whole to keep the fibre. Blend them into your favourite drink. This avoids excess sugar, adds extra vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and keeps your drink healthy while making you poop.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.