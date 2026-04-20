5 summer evening cocktail recipes perfect for your next house party, from citrusy savoury to tropical sweet
Take your hosting duties to the next level and serve these fancy cocktails that capture the flavours of the summer season effortlessly.
The summer season is officially here, and as the temperature finally becomes bearable by dusk, it is the perfect time for friends and family to gather to catch up. Low-key house parties are having a bit of a moment. With a great spread of appetisers and main courses, well-crafted, summer-friendly drinks truly complete the menu.
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Go beyond the conventional sodas or standard mixers. You need to put drinks on the menu that capture the tropical essence in a glass. From citrusy and savoury to tropical and sweet, you can draw in all the flavours of the summer season, and even beginners can do it. No pro-level mixology skills are required; it is just about having the right ingredients and following the method.
Jones Kurien, assistant restaurant manager at Unseen, Assagao in Goa, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 summer-inspired drinks.
“Summer cocktails reflect a broader summer trend—drinks that prioritise balance, freshness, and nuanced flavour without compromising on character. Whether built tall with soda or blended with fruit, they are designed for unhurried consumption in warm weather,” he said, revealing how the drinks' profiles are inspired by the notes trending in the summer season.
1. Pandan Poppins
Flavour notes: Herbal, bitter, effervescent. Grassy, vanilla-like scent of pandan rounds out the sharp bite of Campari
Ingredients:
- 20 ml pandan vodka
- 20 ml Campari
- 22 ml sweet vermouth
- 45 ml sparkling wine
- 45 ml soda
- 4 drops saline
Method:
- Built-up over ice
Garnish: Pandan leaf
2. Dusk on the Delta (Love Bug)
Flavour notes: Citrusy, savoury, cooling, bright. Clean tequila notes with cucumber and a hint of salt
Ingredients:
- 60 ml tequila blanco
- 20 ml lime juice
- 20 ml cucumber saccharum
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 60 ml soda
Method:
- Shake all ingredients except soda; top with soda
Garnish: Cucumber peel
3. Bombay Orange
Flavour notes: Earthy, smoky, citrusy. Sweetness of blood orange, grounded blood orange with the root flavour of khus.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml khus-infused gin
- 30 ml blood orange syrup
- Smoked paprika and sea salt rim
Method:
- Built-up
Garnish: Orange slice
4. Missionary Downfall
Flavour notes: Tropical, fresh, sweet. Classic pineapple and peach sweetness, with mint's freshness.
Ingredients:
- 30 ml white rum
- Mint leaves
- 60 ml pineapple puree
- 30 ml peach liqueur
- 15 ml lime juice
- 15 ml honey syrup
Method:
- Blended
Garnish: Mint sprig and pineapple
5. Chocolate Old Fashioned
Flavour notes: Rich, spiced. Dark cocoa and muscovado sugar give it a heavy mouthfeel.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml cocoa-infused bourbon
- 7 ml muscovado sugar syrup
- 1 dash orange bitters
- 1 dash aromatic bitters
- 1 dash chocolate bitters
Method:
- Stirred over a large ice block
Garnish: Chocolate chips
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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