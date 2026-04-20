5 summer evening cocktail recipes perfect for your next house party, from citrusy savoury to tropical sweet

The summer season is officially here, and as the temperature finally becomes bearable by dusk, it is the perfect time for friends and family to gather to catch up. Low-key house parties are having a bit of a moment. With a great spread of appetisers and main courses, well-crafted, summer-friendly drinks truly complete the menu.



ALSO READ: Nutritionist reveals 3 health benefits of drinking black coffee: ‘Improves your brain power…’ Amp up your summer house parties with fancy cocktail drinks. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Go beyond the conventional sodas or standard mixers. You need to put drinks on the menu that capture the tropical essence in a glass. From citrusy and savoury to tropical and sweet, you can draw in all the flavours of the summer season, and even beginners can do it. No pro-level mixology skills are required; it is just about having the right ingredients and following the method.

Jones Kurien, assistant restaurant manager at Unseen, Assagao in Goa, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 summer-inspired drinks.

“Summer cocktails reflect a broader summer trend—drinks that prioritise balance, freshness, and nuanced flavour without compromising on character. Whether built tall with soda or blended with fruit, they are designed for unhurried consumption in warm weather,” he said, revealing how the drinks' profiles are inspired by the notes trending in the summer season.