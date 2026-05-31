Do blueberries help reduce osteoporosis risk? Orthopaedic expert weighs in

Blueberries are great superfoods known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, boost memory, lower blood pressure, support weight maintenance, and enhance neuroprotection. This small but mighty berry is loaded with nutrients have powerful antioxidants that fight cell damage and boost body functions. They are also full of vitamins C and K and manganese. Blueberries are being acknowledged as an important inclusion in a healthy bone diet, thanks to their high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. (Pexels) Also Read | Can tobacco damage your spine and bone health? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the health risks, what precautions to take While these benefits are well known, few realise that blueberries also help boost bone health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant, Orthopaedics at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explained how eating blueberries can help reduce osteoporosis risk. Do blueberries make bones strong? Explaining the benefits of eating blueberries for stronger bones, Dr Nikhil shared, “Blueberries are being acknowledged as an important inclusion in a healthy bone diet, thanks to their high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. Even though no specific food can be a cure for osteoporosis alone, new findings reveal the potential benefits blueberries may offer in helping bones stay healthy, thus helping to reduce the chances of bone loss caused by ageing.”

Maintaining bone mass is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and fractures. (Pexel)

Moreover, the presence of blueberries' antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, such as polyphenols like anthocyanins, has been shown to alleviate oxidative damage and chronic inflammation – two processes responsible for bone decay. According to the orthopedist, maintaining bone mass is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and fractures. It has been revealed through laboratory experiments with animals that some compounds found in blueberries promote osteoblastic functions, i.e., the construction of new bone tissues. At the same time, these compounds inhibit the activity of bone-resorbing cells called osteoclasts. Precautions Though blueberries can be great supplements for avoiding osteoporosis in later life, Dr Nikhil further cautioned, “It should be noted, however, that blueberries should not be regarded as the only way of fighting osteoporosis; rather, they should be seen as just one part of a wider approach towards osteoporosis prevention.” The orthopaedist added that consumption of calcium, vitamin D, protein, and other nutrients important for bones will always be the basis of this approach. “In addition to the above, physical exercises such as walking and resistance exercise, as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle by giving up smoking and drinking alcohol, are no less significant for preventing osteoporosis,” he added.

Blueberries should not be regarded as the only way of fighting osteoporosis. (Unsplash)