Gurugram dietician answers 10 questions about protein powder, local Indian foods packed with veg protein and fibre

HT Health Talk: Online health advice is messy and contradictory. That’s why HT Lifestyle launched HT Health Talk — a weekly, reader-first series. How it works: You send us your medical questions on one health topic. We take them to India’s top specialists for clear, clinically backed answers. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss Incorporating fibre and protein in meals helps manage diabetes and maintain muscle mass. Affordable Indian foods like dals and whole grains provide essential nutrients. (Freepik)

After tackling chronic issues like seasonal migraines, this week we target India’s silent plate crisis: rampant sarcopenia, rising type 2 diabetes, and diet myths. Urban diets swapped millets for maida and white rice. Result? Muscle loss, metabolic disorders, and deep nutrition gaps.

To decode it, HT Lifestyle spoke to Sandhya Pandey, general manager and chief dietician at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Ahead, she breaks down India’s complex relationship with protein and fibre — from 'complete' vegetarian proteins to kidney-damage myths.

1. Most Indians link protein to bodybuilding. How much does a sedentary Indian adult actually need daily for basic health? Protein is not just for building muscles. It is essential for maintaining muscles, repairing tissues, supporting immunity, and keeping the body functioning properly. A healthy sedentary adult generally needs about 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. For example, a person weighing 60 kg needs around 48–60 grams of protein each day. Good sources include dal, milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, chicken, soy products, and pulses. Regular intake is important at every age.

2. Traditional veg meals like dal-chawal aren’t ‘complete’ proteins. How can we optimise them for all essential amino acids without supplements? Many plant foods lack some essential amino acids, but combining foods can solve this naturally. Traditional Indian meals like dal-chawal, rajma-rice, khichdi, idli-sambar, or roti with dal provide complementary amino acids that together make a high-quality protein meal. Adding curd, milk, paneer, soy, nuts, or seeds can further improve protein quality. You do not need supplements if your diet includes a variety of cereals, pulses, dairy, and vegetables throughout the day.

3. Many Indian parents fear that protein powders cause kidney damage or hair loss. What’s the medical reality? For healthy people, protein powders do not cause kidney damage or hair loss when consumed within recommended limits. Kidney concerns mainly apply to people who already have serious kidney disease and need medical supervision. Hair loss is usually linked to factors such as genetics, stress, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal changes, or illness — not protein supplements. The key is to choose a reputable product and remember that supplements are only meant to fill nutritional gaps, not replace a balanced diet.

4. Urban Indian diets swapped millets for maida and white rice. What are the hidden health costs of this fibre loss? Millets and whole grains naturally contain more fibre, vitamins, and minerals than refined foods like maida and polished white rice. When fibre intake drops, digestion slows, constipation becomes more common, and blood sugar levels may rise more quickly after meals. Low-fibre diets are also linked to a higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor gut health. Bringing back millets, whole wheat, brown rice, fruits, vegetables, and pulses can help improve overall health.