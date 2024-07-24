Wild Wild Punjab and Fukrey actor Manjot Singh: Sikhs are not just meant for comic roles, Diljit Dosanjh is an example

Actor Manjot Singh, who was last seen playing the role of an alpha male in his latest Wild Wild Punjab, has mostly starred as a funny and light hearted sick guy, be it in the Fukrey or Dream Girl franchise. He says, “I feel that how people see you in the industry, all depends on your positioning. Aapko kuch karke dikhaana padega, tab hi logon ke dimaag mai perception badalta hai. And for that to happen, one needs to get those opportunities,” adding that there shouldn’t be special roles for “sikh actors”. “The thinking while writing a script shouldn’t be like - Ek actor hai aur ek sardaar actor hai. I want to eliminate that difference, a sikh and a non-sikh, both can be cast. Especially sardaar ka character hoga, toh hi bulaayenge, this hurts me.” Manjot Singh was last seen in Wild Wild Punjab

He cites actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s example by saying how he has set a versatile image of himself with his great work. “I have become an example for myself by playing an alpha male in this film. Meri itne saalon se makers se fight thi ki kuch serious karva do. It is not necessary to show Sikhs in a light hearted or comic role, they can do serious roles as well. Diljit Dosanjh is a huge example for everyone. He has a good choice in picking scripts,” remarks the 32-year-old.

“When I entered the industry, even my mom said, ‘Beta, apni Sikhi ka mazaak mat uddvaio fame ya paison ke liye, apni izzat apne haath mai hai’. Hence, I have done comedy films that had funny situations, but I never made faces or fun of myself and my religion to make people laugh. I hope people in the industry see my changing side with this authority role,” Singh further adds.

The actor shares that it was vital for him to break the bubble of his stereotype. “I always used to play the ‘Dara hua, sehma hua’ funny guy and that’s why people had an image set about me in their minds. It was important to break that bubble and get acceptance in other roles as well. I just want to grow in life, even if it’s slow.”

“It feels like after 15 years I am able to hear what I always wanted to hear. I am glad that people are enjoying the film. I am so happy. Many people said that we never thought that you could play such a role,” Singh ends.