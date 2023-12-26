Manjot Singh says Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered him to play Ranbir Kapoor's cousin in Animal, reveals why he declined

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Actor Manjot Singh has now revealed that he was initially in consideration to play the character named Manjot Singh. He is Ranvijay's cousin in the film. In a conversation with India Today, Manjot said that at that time, he did not 'have much idea about the character' and expressed his admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The role was ultimately taken up by Avdeep Sindhu. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranbir didn't want ‘superstar’ tag in Animal teaser, was told 'They do it in the South') Manjot Singh was in talks to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

What Manjot Singh said

Speaking to India Today, Manjot said: “I went to meet Sandeep Reddy Vanga and there he briefed me about the character. The role was of one of Ranbir's cousins, whom he meets when he visits his pind (village) in Punjab. The name of the character in the film was also Manjot. Uss time par (At that point in time) I did not have much idea about the character. All I was told then that his name is same as mine.”

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said about the character

The actor further added that Sandeep admitted the role was not that amazing for the audience to remember. "The character was really well-written when briefed to me and he (the character) had a good graph. Then I had a discussion with Sandeep sir, where I told him about my filmography and that I am a big fan of his work. I had watched Kabir Singh thrice and asked him whether I should do Animal or not. I was ready to do the movie just for the sake of my respect for Sandeep sir. But, he told me, ‘Role itna amazing nahi hai (the role is not that amazing) that people will remember. So it’s okay, we shall collaborate again in the future," he said.

About Animal

Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor as a violent and vengeful son, with Anil Kapoor playing his father. Released on December 1, it has collected ₹ 538.02 Cr so far at the box office.

Manjot was seen in Fukrey 3 and Dream Girl 2 this year.

