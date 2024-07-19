'Panchayat’ most watched Hindi web series for first half of 2024, Heeramandi next: Report

The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat was the most watched Hindi language web series across various streaming platforms for the first half of 2024, according to a report published by media consulting firm Ormax Media. A still from Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat

Netflix’s Heeramandi and Prime Video’s Indian Police Force follows Panchayat, with a viewership of 20.3 million and 19.5 million respectively.

Which platform has the most watched Hindi web series?

Disney+Hotstar has the most number of highest watched Hindi web shows with The Legend of Hanuman getting 14.8 million viewers, Showtime getting 12.5 million, Karmma Calling getting 9.1 million, Baahubali: Crown of Blood getting 8 million, and Lootere getting 8 million.

Which is the most watched unscripted Hindi show?

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT on JioCinema is the most watched unscripted Hindi language show, getting 17.8 million viewers. This is followed by The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix with 14.5 million and the third season of Shark Tank India with 12.5 million.

What is Ormax Media and how do they estimate viewership?

Ormax Media is a media consultancy firm for television and streaming services, which estimates viewership using primary research conducted among audience across India on a weekly basis.

The firm's viewership estimates are based on the number of people who have watched at least one full episode of a show, or at least 30 minutes of a film. It also takes into account multiple family members using the same account. Viewers who watch episodes over multiple weeks are counted as only one to avoid large inaccuracies in estimating viewers.

