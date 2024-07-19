Budget 2024 Expectations Live updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman announce major income tax relief?

July 19, 2024 9:15 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Vikkas Goyal, Founder, Rupee112, says, “The upcoming budget is a pivotal moment for financial inclusion and literacy in India. We're anticipating comprehensive initiatives that go beyond traditional approaches, like allocation for a nation-wide digital financial literacy program, where fintech companies can contribute in creating interactive, mobile-first educational content. We're particularly interested in policies that would allow us to partner with local governments to set up 'Digital Finance Kiosks' in rural areas, providing hands-on guidance to those new to digital banking. With rising access to digital-financial tools, there is a strong need to review the cybersecurity front.”