Budget 2024 Expectations Live updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman announce major income tax relief?

Budget 2024 Expectations Live updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 is less than a week away. The FM will present the Union Budget on July 23 and various sectors are expecting a lot of things from the government. Salaried taxpayers are hoping for major income tax relief with changes in the new income tax regime and standard deduction while other sectors are waiting to see Nirmala Sitharaman's decisions on allocations and expenditure. ...Read More
Experts believe the Union Budget 2024 will focus more on capital expenditure, especially on infrastructure, to drive GDP growth. Here's what middle class, corporates, farmers, manufacturing, services and agriculture sectors expect from the Budget.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Broad measures for credit growth’ expected
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Rishabh Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Credgenics, said, “As we look forward to the government’s upcoming budget announcement, our expectations are rooted in the need for sustaining retail credit growth, increasing the pace of adoption of digital financial services, and extending the policies that have been pivotal in driving the banking sector’s growth. We are optimistic that the Modi 3.0 government will introduce broad measures to further support credit growth, facilitate speedy extension of financial services to the unbanked, and push further digital enablement of financial services.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: 'India's fintech sector looking for concrete measures'
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Amit Bansal, Founder, BharatLoan, said, “We're hoping it will catalyze unprecedented growth in India's fintech sector. We're looking for concrete measures like targeted grants and tax incentives that will empower us to develop and roll out innovative loan products tailored to diverse needs across India. With government support, there is a strong possibility to introduce AI-powered credit scoring models that assess alternative data, enabling us to serve the underbanked population more effectively.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Financial inclusion should be an important area for Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget'
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Vikkas Goyal, Founder, Rupee112, says, “The upcoming budget is a pivotal moment for financial inclusion and literacy in India. We're anticipating comprehensive initiatives that go beyond traditional approaches, like allocation for a nation-wide digital financial literacy program, where fintech companies can contribute in creating interactive, mobile-first educational content. We're particularly interested in policies that would allow us to partner with local governments to set up 'Digital Finance Kiosks' in rural areas, providing hands-on guidance to those new to digital banking. With rising access to digital-financial tools, there is a strong need to review the cybersecurity front.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What are the GST changes expected from Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Jyoti Bharadwaj, Founder of TeaFit, said, “On the ongoing GST framework, companies committed to crafting wholesome beverages confront substantial challenges. The disparity in tax rates, where fruit-based drinks attract a modest 12% GST despite potential misuse of this classification by sugary or concentrated variants, while carbonated drinks face a hefty 40% tax (28% GST and 12% Cess) irrespective of their health profile, strains margins. This discourages the pursuit of innovative, genuinely healthy beverage options and inadvertently promotes the proliferation of fruit-based or sugar-laden alternatives.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Skill development is a very critical area’
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Bantwal Ramesh Balinga, Group CEO of Acquaviva, said, “The upcoming budget is highly anticipated by the hospitality and retail sectors, both of which are experiencing significant growth. In the hospitality sector, with over 400 hotels announced and luxury retail growing rapidly, the government should consider policies that facilitate the purchase of second homes with reasonable interest rates. This will drive growth, reduce rental pressures, and promote market stability. Skill development is another critical area. The government’s focus on national skill development should extend to specialized training in plumbing, including engineering degrees, diplomas, and plumbing labs nationwide. This will elevate service standards and operational efficiency in the hospitality sector."
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Stock markets at record highs on June 19
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh lifetime highs on Thursday (July 18). While BSE Sensex crossed 81,000 for the first time, Nifty50 went above 24,800. BSE Sensex closed the day at 81,343.46 and Nifty50 ended the day at 24,800.85, up 188 points or 0.76%.