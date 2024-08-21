Kapil Sharma announces second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Ab Hoga Fanivaar’

Kapil Sharma is set to make a comeback with his hit series The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor-comedian shared an update on the second season of his sketch comedy talk show. In a new video released by Netflix, Kapil, along with Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajeev Thakur made the announcement. (Also read: Sunil Grover's question to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leaves Kapil Sharma in splits) Kapil Sharma announced the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil confirms The Great Indian Kapil Show 2

In the video, Archana says, “On this occasion, we have a good news for you all. Your very own show is coming soon…” As Sunil, Kapil, Rajeev, Krushna and Kiku reveal placards with The Great Indian Show written on them, Archana asks why “Kapil” is not written.

Kapil replies, “Kapil is standing right here in front of you.” Krushna interrupts and says, “The ones who want to understand have understood it.” The video concludes with Sunil confirming, “The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is soon coming on Netflix.” Netflix shared the reel on its Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Ab shanivaar hoga “Funnyvaar” ‘cuz Kapil and gang are coming with double fun and hassi iss baar (Now Saturdays will be fun as Kapil and gang are coming with double the fun and laughter) (heart-shaped-eye emoji) Season 2 coming soon! Stay tuned.”

Fans ask to bring back Sumona, Chandu and Bharti

A user commented, “Need Sumona And Chandu… unke bina mazaa nhi (without them there is no fun)…” Another user wrote, “We need Bharti and sumona in the show...(heart emojis) then the cast will complete.” A fan commented, “Very excited (heart emoji) can't wait for Season 2.” Another fan wrote, “One episode with @shraddhakapoor (heart emoji).”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured celebrity guests such as Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhia Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.

The release date of the second season is yet to be unveiled by Netflix.