Sunil Grover's question to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leaves Kapil Sharma in splits: How do two friends patch up after fight?

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have had many ups and downs in their professional and personal relationships. When the two actor-comedians recently visited Art of Living founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sunil brought up the cracks in their equation, much to the amusement of Kapil and the live audience of the chat session at the Bengaluru ashram. (Also Read: Was Sumona Chakravarti fired from the Kapil Sharma Show? Actor responds) Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had a chat with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sunil seeks advice from Guruji

In a video shared jointly by the three of them on Instagram, Sunil asks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, "Gurudev, I had a question to ask. When two friends, who love each other a lot, have a conflict, how do they make sure to patch up without having a gap of six years or avoid such situation?”

The question left not only the audience, but also Kapil, sitting next to Sunil, in splits. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar responded, “Conflict is a part of love! To love someone and fight with someone else, that doesn’t happen. You need to be together for both love and fight.” The caption of the video shared by him also echoed his words, “There is conflict only when there is love!”

What went wrong?

Sunil and Kapil, who had been working together for years, on TV shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, had a tiff while returning to India from an overseas show. Kapil reportedly hurled a shoe at Sunil and claimed that he's made his career. Sunil then distanced himself from Kapil's show.

The two reunited only this year with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India. They even cracked jokes related to their split on the show. They're joined by Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishesk, and Archana Puran Singh on the weekly show, that has been renewed for season 2.

Kapil was last seen in an extended guest appearance opposite Tabu in Rajesh Krishnan's blockbuster heist comedy Crew earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sunil last featured in the JioCinema black comedy thriller Blackout alongside Vikrant Massey in June. Kapil and Sunil will reunite for season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.