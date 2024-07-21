Was Sumona Chakravarti fired from the Kapil Sharma Show? Actor responds

The former Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor is back in India after filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. The buzz grew louder when she was away.

Sumona reacts

Talking about it, Sumona said, “It is so weird because literally a few days ago, there was a very nice article. I had spoken to a journalist and had said exactly the opposite thing. Then, of course, two days later another publication decided to write an article which said completely the opposite. I had nothing to say because I was also in Romania”.

“I have said this time and again, I was part of a show which ended in July last year and it’s not like you exited or I resigned or I got fired, the show ended in July and after that, we all went ahead. We took up our individual projects after that. I’m doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. He (Kapil Sharma) did another show. It’s just that there is no bad blood at all. Why would I be upset (with Kapil)? He and I worked before and I went to Romania,” she added.

Sumona was an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show when it aired on the small screen from Comedy Nights With Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show.

She was also asked if she was disheartened to read all the negative reports about herself, to which the 36-year-old actor confessed that it has stopped impacting her. It used to impact her 20 years ago when she started her career. Now, she has found a mantra to detach herself from the negativity, and that is by repeating and believing in the line, “your opinion of me is not my responsibility”.

What’s next for her

Sumona is not a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, she will be seen on adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which will premiere on July 27.

She has shared that she has “surprised” herself by joining the show, and is really excited for her fans to see this side of her personality with the show going on air soon. The actor admits that she is also looking forward to seeing how she fared on the adventure meter on the show.