Sumona Chakravarti upset about not being included in Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show? Here’s the truth

For almost a decade, Sumona Chakravarti was an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show when it aired on the small screen from Comedy Nights With Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show. However, in March this year when the show moved to Netflix as The Great India Kapil Show, she wasn’t a part of the final cast, and looks like she is definitely missing the fandom that the show brought along. Sumona Chakravarti used to play the character of Kapil Sharma’s wife, Manju on his comedy show.

In a recent interview, Sumona was quoted saying, “Those were great 10 years of my life. One project finished, so he (Kapil) went ahead and started another project and I am doing another project. That’s all there is. As far as missing is concerned, they are my colleagues. I have drawn a line between my personal and professional life. I don’t take my work home and I don’t bring my personal life to work.”

Now we have learnt that Sumona is not only unaffected, but also quite upset about not being included in the show, “She had expected that the entire cast would be retained for the digital version of the show, but she did not get any call from Kapil. Also, With Sunil (Grover) joining the show back, Kapil only took Krushna (Abhishek) and Kiku (Sharda) with him,” a source tells us.

The source further adds that Sumona was taken aback with this development and it was difficult for her to digest the shock. “She always thought that the jokes on her dialogue delivery and style were limited to having fun on the show, but she never thought that this would go beyond that, and affect the casting process. She was very angry initially, and is still quite upset with what happened, however she chose to deal with it by maintaining silence and not talking about it,” the source claims.

Furthermore, it were her interactions with the media that used to make Sumona feel even worse about the situation at hand. “She is always asked about her absence from Kapil’s show, and the fact that she didn’t exit by choice, it triggers her even more and acts as rubbing salt in the wound. Though she is not keeping any grudge with Kapil, they haven’t spoken ever since,” says the insider.

Currently, Sumona is shooting for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and since she wasn’t prepared about what transpired, she decided to take up what came her way. “That (sudden exit) is the reason why Sumona took KKK, otherwise that was never the plan in Sumona’s mind. She is spending most of her time talking to more and more people, networking and finding work, as Kapil’s show was the only primary thing connected with her life for almost a decade,” the source ends.

We reached out to Sumona and Kapil for a comment but didn’t get a response till the time of going to press.