Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first look: A sneak peek of contestants and dangerous stunts on the Rohit Shetty's show
The first glimpse into the new action-packed edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi has got the fans super excited. The date of the premiere of the show is not out yet.
The 14th season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return to the small screen, and it will be back with more action, thrill, adventure and deadly stunts amid the picturesque backdrop of Romania. Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: From clash with Rohit Shetty to brawl with Shalin Bhanot, theories behind Asim Riaz’s exit
Ahead of its premiere, on June 28, ColorsTV shared the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The 38-second clip begins with host Rohit's voiceover, revealing how the contestants got into a holiday mood when they landed in Romania. As they indulged in shopping and sightseeing, Rohit surprised them with deadly stunts, turning their holiday mood into a thrilling adventure.
As fans get excited to witness more of the action, we take a look at the five things that the first promo reveals.
Love note from Romania
After shooting the last three seasons in South Africa, the 14th edition has been shot in Romania. The viewers will witness a change in landscape with the season providing a fresh and exciting backdrop for the stunts and challenges. The first look teases us with some stunning landscapes with some splashes of greenery and vastness of the water.
Exciting contestant lineup
This edition is high on star power as it brings celebrities from different fields together with a promise to raise the entertainment quotient. The lineup includes names such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff, amongst others. Now, it will be interesting to see how they bond, and compete with each other.
Rohit Shetty returns
The show has become synonymous to Rohit Shetty’s persona, and would feel incomplete without his presence. The first glimpse shows Rohit getting into action mode and bringing his energy to the action-packed season. The first look shows him doing an intense helicopter stunt, setting the tone right for what’s in store for the audience.
Face off with bear
The show is known for its deadly stunts, and the upcoming season will take the stakes high with a deadly face-off between the contestants and a wild bear. In one promo, actor Gashmeer Mahajani is seen pulling the rope at one end, with another end being held by a wild bear, adding more to the risk factor.
More challenging stunts
The show is known for intense stunts and challenges. Now, the promo has teased that the stunts have not just got more difficult but innovative as well. The makers have used Romania's diverse terrain to stir it with some high-adrenaline tasks, be it up in the air or amid the wild.
Beyond that, the show is known for being dramatic as well as emotional. There have been reports about a fight involving Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, and Shalin Bhanot. However, the first promo doesn’t provide a glimpse of the same. It just focuses on the action aspect. The date of the premiere of the show is not out yet.
