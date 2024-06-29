Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first look: A sneak peek of contestants and dangerous stunts on the Rohit Shetty's show

Ahead of its premiere, on June 28, ColorsTV shared the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The 38-second clip begins with host Rohit's voiceover, revealing how the contestants got into a holiday mood when they landed in Romania. As they indulged in shopping and sightseeing, Rohit surprised them with deadly stunts, turning their holiday mood into a thrilling adventure.

As fans get excited to witness more of the action, we take a look at the five things that the first promo reveals.

Love note from Romania

After shooting the last three seasons in South Africa, the 14th edition has been shot in Romania. The viewers will witness a change in landscape with the season providing a fresh and exciting backdrop for the stunts and challenges. The first look teases us with some stunning landscapes with some splashes of greenery and vastness of the water.

Exciting contestant lineup

This edition is high on star power as it brings celebrities from different fields together with a promise to raise the entertainment quotient. The lineup includes names such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff, amongst others. Now, it will be interesting to see how they bond, and compete with each other.

Rohit Shetty returns

The show has become synonymous to Rohit Shetty’s persona, and would feel incomplete without his presence. The first glimpse shows Rohit getting into action mode and bringing his energy to the action-packed season. The first look shows him doing an intense helicopter stunt, setting the tone right for what’s in store for the audience.

Face off with bear

The show is known for its deadly stunts, and the upcoming season will take the stakes high with a deadly face-off between the contestants and a wild bear. In one promo, actor Gashmeer Mahajani is seen pulling the rope at one end, with another end being held by a wild bear, adding more to the risk factor.

More challenging stunts

The show is known for intense stunts and challenges. Now, the promo has teased that the stunts have not just got more difficult but innovative as well. The makers have used Romania's diverse terrain to stir it with some high-adrenaline tasks, be it up in the air or amid the wild.

Beyond that, the show is known for being dramatic as well as emotional. There have been reports about a fight involving Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, and Shalin Bhanot. However, the first promo doesn’t provide a glimpse of the same. It just focuses on the action aspect. The date of the premiere of the show is not out yet.