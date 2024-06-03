 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: From clash with Rohit Shetty to brawl with Shalin Bhanot, theories behind Asim Riaz’s exit - Hindustan Times
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: From clash with Rohit Shetty to brawl with Shalin Bhanot, theories behind Asim Riaz’s exit

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 03, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Rumours suggest Asim Riaz has been ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. But why? Here’s what viral fan theories suggest

Fans were delighted when Asim Riaz decided to return to television with the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The model and rapper was last seen on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the first runner-up while Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy. Well, fans were eagerly waiting to witness the handsome hunk’s first stunt when the Rohit Shetty-hosted show goes on air.

Host Rohit Shetty is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania with contestants Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot
However, the latest buzz suggests that Asim has been ousted from the stunt reality show. As we wait for confirmation about the same, here are some fan theories that have gone viral on social media:

Verbal abuse

A social media user claims that Asim verbally abused his competitor Shalin Bhanot after losing a stunt. Things got out of hand and the rapper was ultimately asked to leave

Shalin eliminated Asim

In season 11, Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated after Arjun Bijlani got a special power. Well, some fans believe that Shalin was given a similar power this season using which he eliminated Asim and saved his Bigg Boss 16 buddy Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

 

Lost a task, fought with the host

Another popular opinion on social media is that Asim apparently lost a stunt and entered a ‘verbal duel’ with filmmaker host Rohit. Water went over the head and post the argument Asim was ousted from the show

 

Physical spat

A fan of Abhishek Kumar’s claims that Asim poked Shalin, after which the latter supposedly slapped him. We all know how much Abhishek hates poking. Remember what happened with Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17? Well, the fan believes that the makers feel the same way about poking, which is why they eliminated Asim

 

Bigg Boss Showdown

We saved the best for last! According to several social media posts, Shalin apparently got into an argument with Asim on set. Things got worse when Abhishek, who shares a close relationship with Shalin, intervened in this spat. Rumours suggest that makers finally asked Asim to leave Romania, where the show is being shot

Well, these are all the theories that are circulating on social media. There is one more, which suggests that if Asim has really been eliminated then he will return as a wildcard entry. Let’s wait and watch how true any of these theories turn out to be.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: From clash with Rohit Shetty to brawl with Shalin Bhanot, theories behind Asim Riaz's exit
