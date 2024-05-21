 Exclusive: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Bollywood debut with a thriller drama, opens up on quitting LSD 2 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Exclusive: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Bollywood debut with a thriller drama, opens up on quitting LSD 2

ByAkash Bhatnagar
May 21, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia confirms her Bollywood debut film, breaks silence on quitting Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) and her striking physical transformation

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is ready to make her Bollywood debut and the actor has signed a thriller drama as her first film. “I have waited for this opportunity not just this one year but for the last six years. When you come to Mumbai, you have this dream of being a heroine in a film. I met Ajay (Rai, producer) sir and he is known for giving opportunities to newer people. Aater our first meeting, he felt I was a right fit to audition. Then began a long process of auditions that went on for a while and eventually, I bagged the role,” she says, adding that the film is currently in the pre-production stage. “I start shoot for the film in September. After my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, I plan to jump into my prep for the role,” she shares.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Bollywood debut with a thriller drama
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Bollywood debut with a thriller drama

The 29-year-old was supposed to make her film debut with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2). The film was announced during Bigg Boss, however it didn’t materialise. Breaking silence on the matter for the first time, the actor reveals, “When I came out of the house, I needed some time to myself. It took a lot of courage to identify that I wanted to be better equipped when I enter a film set. It wasn’t an easy decision to make as it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I wouldn’t have been able to be the best version of me in it, in terms of how I look as well as where my head space was at. Being an outsider, I know I won’t get many opportunities. I can’t afford to have many misses.”

The actor added that there is no bad blood between her and the makers of LSD 2: “It ended on a very mutual and cordial note. There were no questions asked and I really appreciate and respect the team for that. Everyone associated with that project was nothing but amazing. It was very smooth.”

Ahluwalia has undergone a drastic physical transformation recently as well. “I wasn’t in my best physical and mental state during my reality show stint. I realised that people absolutely forgot that they have seen a fit version of me. There was this new image of Nimrit looking a certain way, and nobody remembered me from before. It seemed as if everybody believed that I was always this size. But that wasn’t really me,” she says, adding, “There was a set of people who were a bit unkind and were always ready to attack me. I wanted to feel great and be back to who I really am, and it took a lot of time to revamp myself physically as well as mentally. But today, I feel so proud of myself for the work I have put in.”

