Fans call out Bigg Boss for favouring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she wins Ticket to Finale: 'Sidha winner hi banado'

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Bigg Boss gave contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ‘captaincy’ of the house along with 'Ticket to Finale.' He asked the other housemates to fight for the captaincy to win ticket to the finale from Nimrit. The contestants made plans with other fellow contestants to win ticket to finale in the promo shared by ColorsTV. Fans showed their displeasure and confronted Bigg Boss for favouring Nimrit unnecessarily . Some of them asked Bigg Boss to give the show's trophy itself. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia battled mental health issues during Choti Sarrdaarni shoot, her mom confirms)

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “#TicketToFinale mein, kiski strategy le jaayegi unko aage (In Ticket to finale, whose strategy will lead them closer to the trophy?).”

The promo opened with Bigg Boss announcing, “Mai Nimrit ko ek baar fir captain bana raha hu, captaincy ke saath attached hai ticket to finale week (I am Nimrit as the captain of the Bigg Boss house and ticket to finale is attached with captaincy).” Niimrit, along with other housemates were seen surprised. They clapped and shouted, “Woooo”. Bigg Boss continued and said, “Bas sirf uske liye, usko Nimrit ki captaincy ko cheen na hoga (For that, you have to snatch away Nimrit's captaincy).”

Shalin Bhanot said to Tina Datta, “Archana ko chul karte hai, tabha karte hai ghar ko (Let's instigate Archana, and put this house on fire).” Tina said to him, “Bagawat karni hai (we have to fight for it now).” Archana Gautam can be heard saying in kitchen area, “Bhai, mai taang adaa rahi hoon (I will create ruckus).” In the end, Shiv Thakare can be heard saying to Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit and MC Stan, “Ab niklenge original face (Now we will see original faces in the house).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Nimrit ko sidha winner hi bana do bb (Bigg Boss, make Nimrit as the winner of the show).” Another person wrote, “Ye bas Nimrit ko final tak le jaane ke liye kiya hai bb.. bb ki gf jo hai nimrit.(They have done it to take Nimrit to the finals, she is Bigg Boss's girlfriend).” Other person commented, “Bigg boss biasness towards nimrit has crossed the level of disappointment.” “Nimrit is most undeserving, jealous and insecure..always support chaiye aage bhadne ke liye (She always need support to move ahead)", added one. One comment read, “Kuch naya karo hamesha colors ke faces ko support karte hai bb waale (Do something new, they always support the faces of colors tv).”

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it airs at 9 pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Shiv Thakare are popular contestants among others on show.

