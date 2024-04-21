Dibakar Banerjee blames LSD 2 limited release on 'huge film that didn't do well' taking most screens

Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 earned ₹15 lakh nett at domestic box office on opening day, as reported by Sacnilk. The filmmaker has stated the reason behind the film's low opening, saying that LSD 2 had a limited release. Dibakar said in an interview with The Indian Express, that his film couldn't get enough screens as it was pre-booked for a big budget film. (Also read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Dibakar Banerjee film registers low opening, earns ₹15 lakh in India) Dibakar Banerjee has reacted to the limited release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Dibakar Banerjee opens up on LSD 2 distribution challenges

Dibakar was quoted by The Indian Express, “Sometimes, a film has that transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny and real situation. Sometimes, through brute force. If you have the money. For example, what is happening right now. LSD 2 has released today, there is another film that has released today, and the ground reality is that about two weeks ago another huge film released, that unfortunately didn’t do well for itself.”

“But it had booked many cinema theatres in advance. It had spent that money, so now those screens can’t be used, or one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting monies, figuring out what the deal is. But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?”

Dibakar Banerjee on storytelling by rich filmmakers

Dibakar never shies away from expressing his opinions on cinema. In an interview with ETimes he pointed out at ‘privileged filmmakers’ making films on transgender community. He said, “It becomes gimmicky when rich filmmakers sitting in their SUVs or high-end cars say, ‘I will tell the story of a poor person, transgender, folk singer, or a beggar.’ So ye tab hota hai jab gore gore log baith ke kaale kaale logo ke liye apni kahani banate hain (So this happens when fair-skinned people narrate their stories for the dark-skinned population).”