Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Dibakar Banerjee film registers low opening, earns 15 lakh in India

Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2 features Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: Sequel to the 2010 film Love Sex Dhokha, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 or LSD 2 did not have a good first day in theatres. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected an estimated 15 lakh nett in India on Friday. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 5.48 percent Hindi occupancy on day 1, the report added. Also read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Twitter reviews

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 1: The Bonita Rajpurohit-starrer failed to perform well on its opening day.
About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Director Dibakar Banerjee once again joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which was released on April 19. LSD 2 shows three stories about love, sex and betrayal set in the digital age. The film stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed.

The film has three chapters, much like the first film, and shows Dibakar's take on today’s internet culture. The first story, Like, revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female. The second story, Share, also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), who works at one of the metro stations and is also a vlogger. The third story, Download, revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh), whose thirst for more followers lands him in trouble.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Twitter reviews

"The story of the film is neither special nor good. An attempt has been made to show a particular community. But the audience will probably like it. It depends on the audience," wrote an X (formerlyTwitter) user on Friday. Another said, “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is turning out to be a big disaster! Already exhausted... neither song nor anything else so far has inclined me towards liking LSD 2.”

