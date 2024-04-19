Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Twitter reviews: 'Dibakar Banerjee film is neither special nor good'

After 14 years of the release of Love Sex Dhokha (LSD), director Dibakar Banerjee again joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor for its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2). The film was released in theatres on April 19. Like his previous film, Dibakar who is known for his unconventional storytelling, presented an intriguing film about love and sex in the times of the internet. Also read: Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Twitter reviews: Bonita Rajpurohit and Mouni Roy in a still from the film.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 cast

LSD 2 shows three stories set in the digital age, and the consequences of love and betrayal. The film stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A few, who have already watched LSD 2 have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) – while they found the film to be bold, many said it was not gripping.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

'The idea must have been interesting on paper'

"The story of the film is neither special nor good. An attempt has been made to show a particular community. But the audience will probably like it. It depends on the audience," wrote an X user on Friday. Another said, "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is turning out to be a big disaster! Already exhausted... neither song nor anything else so far has inclined me towards liking LSD 2."

A person also tweeted, "Sir @DibakarBanerjee, you’ve sent out a really strong film, but sadly the 'influencing' virus has already spread, and strictly out of human hands to tame it."

Another questioned Dibakar, writing, "LSD 2 - Diwakar Banerjee says through his films that he has liked the meaning of love. Sex is now sharing. And cheating is downloading. Should we assume that this is the end of a good director?" A tweet about LSD 2 also read, “It is an idea that must have been interesting on paper, but the on-screen fails to create the impact it desires.”

More about LSD 2

The film has three stories, much like the first film, and shows Dibakar's take on today’s internet culture. The first story revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female.

The second story, Share, also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit), who works at one of the metro stations and is also a vlogger. The third story, Download, revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh), whose thirst for more followers lands him in trouble.