From Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur to Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani: Celebrity break-ups that shocked everyone

Just when everyone was waiting for Bollywood's newest couple — Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur — to make their relationship official, the two left everyone shocked as news of their breakup surfaced. They reportedly began dating two years ago, and several recent videos showed the two arriving for events together, besides their leaked holiday pictures that only added fuel to the rumours. Also, on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, Ananya said that she is feeling 'Ananya Coy Kapoor', and Aditya defined Ananya's company as 'pure bliss'. But the news of them calling it quits has definitely broken many hearts. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anand Panday have broken up after 2 years of dating

Not just these two, several other celebrity couples, who were going strong, have parted ways in the recent months. Here's a lowdown:

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Daughter of one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, actor Esha Deol was married to Bharat Takhtani for 11 years before their love paradise hit a rough patch. The two had met each other in college, became friends and later tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKON temple Mumbai in June 2012. They welcomed their daughters Radhya and Miraya in October 2017 and June 2019 respectively.

Everything was going fine until earlier this year when their fans, families and the whole film fraternity was up for a shock as news about problems in their marriage started to surface. Esha hadn't posted a picture with Bharat since June 2023, and in October, she hosted mum Hema Malini's birthday bash where Bharat's absence raised eyebrows. Adding fuel to the rumours, in January 2024, Esha attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception with mother Hema Malini. In February this year, a joint statement released on couple's behalf read: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate it if our privacy was respected."

Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika

Actor Shruti Haasan and artist Shantanu Hazarika had known each other since 2018, however, it was only during the pandemic in 2020 when the two came together and got into a relationship. While their loved-up pictures on social media often got her fans curious about their relationship status, in 2022, the couple were spotted in public a number of times expressing their affection for each other. The couple also posted pictures together on their social media handles occasionally. In April 2024, several reports surfaced online hinting at their relationship going through a rough patch.

They not only unfollowed each other on Instagram but also removed their pictures from their respective social media handles. In fact, Shruti took a temporary break from social media during this phase, further fueling the rumours. A source told Hindustan Times, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably, and maintain silence.”

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain started dating in 2019 and even though they never spoken publicly about their relationship, their proximity was pretty evident at events and family outings. Tara frequently accompanied Aadar to various Kapoor family gatherings, fueling news about their romance. In an interview with Brides Today, Tara opened up about their relationship and said, "While some advise actors to keep their relationships under wraps, I see no reason to do so. When you're proud of someone or something, there's nothing to hide. I'm happy to talk about my partner Aadar.”

When news of their breakup started doing the rounds, even though there was no official confirmation or denial from the two, Aadar was spotted with a mystery woman at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party last year, confirming that he has moved on. Despite their decision to part ways in December 2023, Tara and Aadar intend to remain good friends.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

They became the hottest talk of the town ever since their proximity on Bigg Boss 13 caught everyone's eye. They fell in love and soon Riaz proposed to his ladylove. Their mushy pictures from their multiple vacays were all over their social media and #AsiManshi as they were fondly tagged by their fans, starred together in nine music videos including Sky High, Gawara Nahi, Gallan Boliyan among others. However, after dating for four years, the duo parted ways last year in December. Confirming their breakup, Himanshi took to social media and posted, "Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy.”

Reacting to Himanshi's post, Asim took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Yes, Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Actor Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with NRI entrepreneur Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She was previously married to actor Shaleen Bhanot and have a son with him. Dalljiet shared several happy moments from her second marriage on social media, and soon after the wedding, she shifted base to Kenya, along with her son Jaydon, to be with Nikhil. She kept her fans updated about her life in Kenya through social media. However, in no time, fans noticed that the newlyweds had removed each others’ pictures from their respective Instagram pages, and even unfollowed each other.

Adding to the speculation that they might not be together anymore, Dalljiet had also removed the surname ‘Patel’ from her username. Nikhil, who after marrying Dalljiet had changed his bio to ‘Girl Boy Dad’, had also gone back to writing ‘Girl Dad’ in his bio. While Dalljiet returned to India to be with her parents for a medical emergency, there has been no official communication from either of them on the status of their relationship.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Ever since India's tennis ace Sania Mirza, and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, their marriage has remained in headlines for some reason or the other. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Izhaan-Mirza-Malik, in October 2017. However, a couple of years after embracing parenthood, reports of problems in their marital life started to surface every now and then. The rumors of Shoaib’s secret relationship was disclosed by journalist, Naeem Hanif after which the talks of Sania and his their separation came into light. After the rumours, the couple barely made any public appearance together. However, in 2023, they hosted their son's birthday bash in Dubai, which put the rumours to rest.

In one of the interviews when asked about why they weren't celebrating Eid together, Shoaib had said, "Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say. There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she." Soon after, both Shoaib and Sania made changes to their social media accounts, as they started archiving and deleting pictures of each other. Shoaib updated his bio, and removed the previously written text, ‘Proud husband to a superwoman @MirzaSania', and eventually, he unfollowed Sania on Instagram. In January 2024, amid divorce rumours, Shoaib took everyone by surprise when he posted photos of his marriage with Pakistani actor Sana Javed. Later, Sania's father Imran Mirza confirmed that Shoaib and Sania's divorce had come through formally.

(Compiled by Akhya Shriti)