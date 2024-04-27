Isha Malviya breaks silence on break up with Samarth Jurel: It happened right after Bigg Boss

Actor Isha Malviya’s personal life came on public display in Bigg Boss 17 with her ex-boyfriend, actor Abhishek Kumar and then boyfriend, actor Samarth Jurel both inside the house with her. Malviya and Jurel's relationship was revealed during the show and they even exited as a couple. However, recently news came out that that the two have broken up. When asked about it, Isha informs that while the news is true, it came one month late. Isha Malviya on break up with Samarth Jurel

“The breakup happened immediately after we came out of Bigg Boss. I still remember that at the Holi party, Samarth and I were trying to pretend that we were still on good terms. We were talking and dancing, but uske baad aisa nahi ho pa raha tha. So, we gave closure to ourselves, and we moved on. Abhi nahi jam raha hai to zabardasti ghaseetenge to kya fayda,” the 20-year-old says.

The Udaariyan actor insists that while she has always listened to her heart when it comes to her personal life, she is now listening to her parents. “Mujhe jo pasand hai main wahi karti aayi hun aur aage bhi main wahi karungi. But I have to listen to my parents. Abhi unka ye take hai meri personal zindagi pe ki ye sab cheezein hoti rahengi, so you focus on it later. Right now, it’s very important for me to focus on my professional life,” she says, adding, “This time won’t come back, and I don’t want to regret later that when I had time to work, I was involved in other things. So, abhi main apne parents ki baat sunn rahi hun and jo ho gaya so ho gaya.”

But does she regret getting her personal life into scrutiny due to doing Bigg Boss? “I don’t regret anything. Maine decision liya tha jane ka and the things that are coming my way, wo main handle kar rahi hun apne hisaab se,” she says, asserting that she is now enjoying her phase of singledom. “I am focusing on my work, and I am happy,” she ends.