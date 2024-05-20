Krishna Shroff recalls Tiger Shroff's reaction to her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: 'He didn't believe'

Krishna Shroff is all geared up to participate in the most adventurous reality show of Indian television. She is excited to embark on a new journey very soon. Krishna, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, opened up on her brother Tiger Shroff's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik to join Rohit Shetty in adventure reality TV show) Krishna Shroff recalled her brother Tiger Shroff's reaction to her KKK 14 participation.

Kirshna says brother Tiger Shroff was shocked

Krishna revealed about Tiger's shocking reaction when he came to know about her participation in Rohit Shetty's action reality series. She also admitted that her parents - Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff were initially hesitant about her decision. Krishna said, “Tiger was in shock. He didn’t believe it was happening until I shot for the promo a few days ago. I called him from the vanity and said I had a newfound respect for what he did because this was hard. At first, he had a good laugh about it. He said you got to be a little ballsy to do this as it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. For me, to make my debut in the TV world, I feel like I have chosen the hardest show to be a part of. My parents and Tiger have been supportive.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She further added, “It is not just new for me but for the whole family. Initially, my parents were a little hesitant. They are parents at the end of the day, so there are always going to be some nerves. I am the younger one, and going for the first time on an outdoor shoot for this long is a little worrisome.”

About Krishna Shroff

Krishna chose a different career path for herself and did not pursue acting like her father and brother. She is the founder of MMA Matrix fitness centre, co-owned by her mother Krishna and brother Tiger. She is often seen attending the MMA matches with Tiger, Ayesha and her best friend Disha Patani. Disha was rumoured to be dating Tiger, although neither of them confirmed or denied their relationship.