Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik to join Rohit Shetty in adventure reality TV show

Talks are on

According to a source, Shilpa has signed the dotted line already. “She is confirmed to join the show. She has signed the contract, and is excited to take on the challenges,” says a source. Here, her joining the Colors show is a significant move considering she had several disagreements with the channel during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. “Both of them have moved on and are looking forward to embarking on this new journey,” adds the source.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The insider also shared that Abdu “is also in active conversation with the makers”. “He is expected to join the team this season,” shares the source.

The shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin in May-end in Romania.

Confirmed participants

Meanwhile, the names that are confirmed for the show include Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Asim Riaz.

In a statement, Asim shared his excitement to take up new challenges and test his limits. He said, “This show makes contestants braver and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this show. I can’t wait to show my fans what I’m truly capable of. They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry. My adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will entirely be about making my fans proud.”

Meanwhile, Krishna is super grateful for this opportunity. “love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I’m able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ki Khiladi?” she said.

Last season, rapper Dino James won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper Dino James wins Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, beats Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma)