 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik to join Rohit Shetty in adventure reality TV show - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik to join Rohit Shetty in adventure reality TV show

BySugandha Rawal
May 10, 2024 08:46 PM IST

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon return, the buzz around the contestants are growing. We get you some inside scoop.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be back on the small screen with its 14th edition, and it has already started creating a buzz, with everyone speculating about the names of the contestants. Now, we have heard actor Shilpa Shinde and singer influencer Abdu Rozik are in talks with the makers to join the show. (Read: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra expresses wish to co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know)

Shilpa Shinde has signed the contract for the show.
Shilpa Shinde has signed the contract for the show.

Talks are on

According to a source, Shilpa has signed the dotted line already. “She is confirmed to join the show. She has signed the contract, and is excited to take on the challenges,” says a source. Here, her joining the Colors show is a significant move considering she had several disagreements with the channel during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. “Both of them have moved on and are looking forward to embarking on this new journey,” adds the source.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The insider also shared that Abdu “is also in active conversation with the makers”. “He is expected to join the team this season,” shares the source.

The shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin in May-end in Romania.

Confirmed participants

Meanwhile, the names that are confirmed for the show include Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Asim Riaz.

In a statement, Asim shared his excitement to take up new challenges and test his limits. He said, “This show makes contestants braver and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this show. I can’t wait to show my fans what I’m truly capable of. They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry. My adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will entirely be about making my fans proud.”

Meanwhile, Krishna is super grateful for this opportunity. “love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I’m able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ki Khiladi?” she said.

Last season, rapper Dino James won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper Dino James wins Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, beats Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Entertainment / TV / Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik to join Rohit Shetty in adventure reality TV show

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On