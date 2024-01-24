Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra expresses wish to co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

Hours after Priyanka Chopra sent a shoutout to her cousin and fellow actor Mannara Chopra for her participation in the finale of popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, the latter has reportedly expressed her desire to follow in the footsteps of her elder sister. No, Mannara isn't heading to Hollywood. Instead, she might host Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adventure reality show Priyanka served as the host of back in Season 3 in 2010. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra cheers for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale: ‘Give it your best’) Mannara Chopra to co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mannara to co-host Khatron Ke Khiladi?

As per the X (Twitter) handle of Bigg Boss Tak, Mannara has expressed her desire to share the hosting duties of Khatron Ke Khiladi with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She kept her wish on record in front of Bigg Boss. Interestingly, her cousin Priyanka hosted the same show in the season where Shabir Ahluwalia emerged as the winner.

Also, the same X handle reported that Rohit Shetty will appear on Bigg Boss today in order to handpick the first contestant for the upcoming 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Like last season, the finalists are expected to compete in adventure games for that spot.

Priyanka cheers for Mannara

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a still of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, " Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS."

Recently, Priyanka's mother and producer Madhu Chopra also shared a message for Mannara. In the video message, Madhu said, "Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck."

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. Mannara has acted in South films. She starred in the Telugu film Rouge (2017), directed by Puri Jagannadh, Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).

Bigg Boss 17 is about to end as it heads towards its finale on January 28. Besides Mannara, other contestants who are competing for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar.

The Bigg Boss 17 finale will air on January 28 at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

