Is Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik set to tie the knot on July 7? Here's what he says

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik has posted a video in which he said that he found the love of his life and is all set to tie the knot. Taking to Instagram, Abdu on Wednesday posted a video in which he also gave a glimpse of a ring. In the clip, Abdu wore a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants as he sat in front of the camera. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report) Abdu Rozik shared a post on Instagram.

Abdu talks about falling in love

Abdu said in the clip, "Guys, you know I'm 20 years old and I've dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It's been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who's giving me too much love. I don't know how to say this because I'm too much excited (sic)." Taking out a jewellery box, Abdu said, "I've a surprise for all of you. This is (pointed towards a ring inside the box)."

Abdu to get married on July 7

Abdu captioned the post, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! (Ring emoji) I cannot express to you in words how happy I am (beating heart emoji)." He also added the hashtags--love, marriage, engagement, life, wedding, romance, life partner and engaged.

Celebs react to Abdu's post

Reacting to the post, AR Rahman said, "Amazing news, Brother … may your happiness last forever. God bless!" Kili Paul and Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Congratulations bro." A fan said, "Congratulations, son. Allah gives you lots of happiness with love, respect, health, and wealth, and she gives you lots of lots love..Ameen Summa Ameen"

More about Abdu's wedding

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that Abdu is marrying 19-year-old Amira, "an Emirati girl from Sharjah". As per the report, Abdu met his Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year.

The wedding is set for July 7 at an undisclosed UAE location. It was confirmed by Abdu's management company, International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM). "Abdu Rozik is thrilled about it. We're all delighted for him and wish the couple the best," Khaleej Times reported, citing an IFCM spokesperson.

Abdu told Khaleej Times, "I cannot imagine anything more precious than this love. I cannot wait to start my new journey in life. Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am."

About Abdu

Abdu is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained a lot of popularity in India with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu voluntarily left Bigg Boss 16 due to prior professional obligations. Prior to Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his Burgiir meme. He also owns a restaurant named Burgiir in Mumbai.