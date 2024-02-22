Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned and questioned actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare in an alleged money laundering case linked with alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. According to a report by Free Press Journal, Shiv's statement was recorded as a witness in this case. The ED also summoned his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it. Also read: Abdu Rozik refutes claims of FIR against him for allegedly 'playing' with a loaded gun at his Mumbai restaurant Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have been summoned by the ED as witnesses in a money, as per a report.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned

Per the portal, Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd., which financed several startups including that of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. The company apparently made money through narco-fundinging in several startup projects, including Thakare Chai and Snacks, a food and snack brand and a restaurant.

Abdu Rozik also ventured into the fast food startup scene with Burgiir, a burger brand, in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality Through Hustlers. Reportedly, Ali Asghar Shirazi made substantial investments in Burgiir. According to Free Press Journal sources, both Shiv and Abdu terminated their contracts after learning about Ali Asghar Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business. Earlier in 2023, Abdu had opened his burger restaurant in Mumbai; several celebs, including Sonu Sood had attended the opening bash.

More details

According to sources, during his statement to the ED, Shiv Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks. According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks.

