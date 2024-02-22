 Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report

Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 22, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case involving Ali Asghar Shirazi's Hustlers' Hospitality.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned and questioned actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare in an alleged money laundering case linked with alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. According to a report by Free Press Journal, Shiv's statement was recorded as a witness in this case. The ED also summoned his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it. Also read: Abdu Rozik refutes claims of FIR against him for allegedly 'playing' with a loaded gun at his Mumbai restaurant

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have been summoned by the ED as witnesses in a money, as per a report.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have been summoned by the ED as witnesses in a money, as per a report.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik summoned

Per the portal, Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd., which financed several startups including that of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. The company apparently made money through narco-fundinging in several startup projects, including Thakare Chai and Snacks, a food and snack brand and a restaurant.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Abdu Rozik also ventured into the fast food startup scene with Burgiir, a burger brand, in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality Through Hustlers. Reportedly, Ali Asghar Shirazi made substantial investments in Burgiir. According to Free Press Journal sources, both Shiv and Abdu terminated their contracts after learning about Ali Asghar Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business. Earlier in 2023, Abdu had opened his burger restaurant in Mumbai; several celebs, including Sonu Sood had attended the opening bash.

More details

According to sources, during his statement to the ED, Shiv Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks. According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On