Abdu Rozik refutes claims of FIR against him for allegedly 'playing' with a loaded gun at his Mumbai restaurant

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has responded to reports claiming that an FIR was filed against him, for allegedly 'playing' with a loaded gun. Abdu recently launched his new restaurant and reports claimed he played with a loaded gun at the restaurant.

Sharing a long note on Instagram Stories, Abdu said, “I have now sadly had my first bad experience in India. There are some scrupulous media circulating that I am very sad to see. One reporter, who was not even invited to my restaurant launch has decided to defame me and try to sabotage my name and business by spreading lies and false allegations. There was no loaded gun. I would never ever put anyone’s life at harm in any situation. There is no FIR or police complaint against me.”

He added, “I am willing to cooperate with any authority at any time in this matter, but can clarify that I have already approached the police myself voluntarily to ensure they knew I am fully cooperative and willing to assist with any evidence or witness statements if needed to out the truth.”

Abdu also wrote, “When you are in the public eye, it is easy to be the target. On a serious note, my fans should not get false information of me, and be misled by a fame-hungry reporter. I also have a family to feed and this is my job but I want halal earnings, I have nothing to hide. Will make sure that the real story and facts are with the professionals who have worked so hard morally to make a good name in the industry. Apart from this one bad experience, I love India. I love the people, the support, the media, and the passion of my fans, I love you all forever. Jai Hindi.”

Sharing the note, Abdu wrote on Instagram Stories, “Even a thousand lies become powerless in front of one calm truth.”

Earlier this week, Abdu opened his burger restaurant in Mumbai, called Burguir. Several celebs, including Sonu Sood attended the opening bash.

