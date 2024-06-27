Here's why Himanshi Khurana chose not to react to ex boyfriend Asim Riaz's post with mystery girl

Following her split with actor Asim Riaz in December last year, Himanshi Khurana remains resolute about her priorities, according to an insider. The former couple, who met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, and subsequently featured together in several music videos such as Gawara Nahi (2023), Pinjara (2022) and Kalla Sohna (2020) among others, parted ways after over three years of dating, citing differing religious beliefs. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Sources close to Khurana have disclosed that she is currently focused on her career and work remains a priority for the 32-year-old. “She is and wants to stay single presently, and focus on work now. Himanshi has signed an OTT film and is working on that right now. It is her top priority currently. The aim is to do better professionally and dating can happen later,” the insider tells us.

For the unversed, in May, Riaz shared a romantic photo with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle with the caption “life goes on”, hinting he had moved on. The post led to speculations about him finding love again. Days later, Khurana put up a cryptic post on her Insta Stories stating: “The fact that I’m silent, doesn’t mean I have nothing to say.”

Now, speaking about their breakup, the insider shares, “It was quite messy. The reason was their religion and that got ugly by the end. Himanshi is still very sensitive about that matter and avoids talking about it. She didn’t even react to his mystery girl pic. It took her a while to move on.”

Furthermore, the insider stressed that a reconciliation between Khurana and Riaz is highly unlikely. “She doesn’t want to get back with him again. There is no turning back, and even if she decides to get involved with someone romantically in the future, it will not be Asim,” the source ends.