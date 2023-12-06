Himanshi Khurana announces breakup with Asim Riaz, says 'We are sacrificing our love for different religious beliefs’

Himanshi Khurana has announced her breakup with Asim Riaz after 4 years of dating. On December 6, the Punjabi singer shared an official statement on her Instagram Stories and revealed that the reason of their split is due to 'different religious beliefs.' The duo started dating in the Bigg Boss 13 house, where she entered as a wild card contestant. (Also read: Himanshi Khurana: ‘I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, still recovering from it’) Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana first met in Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi Khurana's statement on Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Himanshi wrote: "When we tried... But we could not find a solution for our life... You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That's called mature decision."

Himanshi Khurana via her Instagram Stories.

Himanshi's detailed statement on X

She also posted an official statement on her X account, which read, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi."

Himanshi and Asim's relationship timeline

During her Bigg Boss stint, Himanshi had revealed that was dating Chow for the past nine years. Soon after she came out of the reality show, she announced her breakup with Chow. Since 2020, she has been dating her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz, who had confessed his feelings for her on Bigg Boss 13. The couple had released four songs in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam.

Himanshi was one of the celebrity contestants on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill.

Asim has not posted or commented on the matter yet.

