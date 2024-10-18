Dan Da Dan Episode 4: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

Momo and Okarun are racing ahead to kick “Turbo Granny's Ass” in the upcoming episode of Dan Da Dan, as teased by its latest preview. The third episode of the Science SARU production recorded the “Granny vs Granny clash” this week, but now it's time to brace for the raging battle's impact. Dan Da Dan Episode 4 will be out on Crunchyroll and Netflix on October 24, 2024. (Science SARU)

The double protagonist lineup of the already-favourite fall anime is finally entering the typical shounen territory, with preparations for their strenuous training ahead. Although taking down the villainous and ghoulish Turbo Granny presently possessing Okarun is a task, they now have an expert - Momo's grandmother - backing them up. Dan Da Dan Episode 4 is expected to see the duo taking the fight back to the same tunnel where these horrors began in the first episode of the series.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode, “Kicking Turbo Granny's Ass," will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s next release schedule.

Also read | Natsume's Book of Friends anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani passes away at 63

Dan Da Dan Episode 4 release date and time

Crunchyroll confirmed the broadcast and information about the Japanese title ahead of Episode 4’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 9 am PT.

Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, October 24, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, October 24, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 24, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 24, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 24, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 25, at 2 am

Also read | HT Exclusive: Hello Kitty's ‘no magic formula’ loveability befriends India; Sanrio execs spill why Péro was the gateway

Watch the Dan Da Dan Episode 4 preview:

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot.

Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll and Netflix for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com