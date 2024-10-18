Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece studios are the leading bidders for Kagurabachi anime

Kagurabachi manga from Weekly Shonen Jump may soon be making its way to the small screen. The popular manga Kagurabachi is rumoured to be adapted into an anime.(Weekly Shounen Jump)

A notorious X (formerly Twitter) based leaker has claimed that major anime studios, including those responsible for hits like Jujutsu Kaisen (MAPPA), Dragon Ball (Toei Animation), One Piece (Toei Animation), Bleach(Pierrot) and more, are currently “competing” for the rights to take the rights of the series. While there has been no official confirmation yet, excitement is building as fans speculate which studio will secure the coveted project.

Kagurabachi made its debut in 2023, and its story revolves around Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man on a mission to recover the enchanted swords that were stolen from his late father. With the series now entering its third arc, titled Sword Bearer Assassination, rumours of an anime adaptation have started to circulate.

‘the anime adaptation of Kagura Bachi…’

The notorious leaker, とけい(Anime News), stated, “A reliable source has leaked information about the internal affairs of ‘UZUMAKI,’ the anime adaptation of ‘Kagura Bachi,’ and future plans for the anime!”

“'Kagurabachi' will be made into an anime. Production companies are currently competing. (MAPPA, clown, etc.) The clown is about to get his hands on a Jump hit.”

The leaker also claims that another big name, Bleach’s Studio Pierrot, is vying for the rights to adapt Kagurabachi. And Pierrot is also eyeing for Marriage Toxin anime. “'Marriage Toxin' will be made into an anime. The animation production is Pierrot,” the post read.

The Kagurabachi warned fans, “Let’s wait until we have more information and the ‘source’ for this information is finally named...”

Kagurabachi manga editor shared his views

Notably, the editor of the Kagurabachi manga told Manga Plus earlier this year that “I hope it'll become an even more popular manga” while addressing the anime topic, and added, “Thankfully, the international popularity is extremely high, so I'd like to keep up the popularity in Japan as well. Eventually, our goal is to make it into an anime.”

“To be honest, [Creator Takeru] Hokazono and I had never imagined that Kagurabachi would become so popular internationally, so we're really grateful for the reception it's gotten. We hope you'll continue to enjoy Kagurabachi.”