Kaiju No.8 anime film release date revealed: All we know about the new project

Mark your calendars, Kaiju No. 8 fans! The highly anticipated anime film compilation project now has an official Japanese release date. Get ready for an exciting new chapter in this action-packed series as the beloved monster-fighting tale heads to the big screen. The project also dropped another key visual from the anime film. Kaiju No 8 anime film project release date revealed.(Production I.G)

Kaiju No.8 anime film project release date

While Kaiju No.8 Season 2 was confirmed for a theatrical release back in August. Now, according to the official anime website, it will be released on Friday, March 25, 2025. It will be premiered alongside theatrical screenings of the first season. To add to the excitement, the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 compilation will be screened in Japan along with a special episode titled Hoshina's Day Off.

This event will kick off on March 28, 2025, and run for three weeks in 32 theatres across Japan. The special episode is written by Yuto Tsukuda, known for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, with the script provided by Yuichiro Kido, who worked on Dr. STONE, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Kaiju No. 8 is based on the popular manga by Naoya Matsumoto. The first season of the anime was directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya at Production I.G. Key staff includes Ichiro Okouchi (known for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) as the series composer, Tetsuya Nishio (known for Naruto) as the character designer, and Yuta Bando (who worked on BELLE) for the music.

Kaiju No.8 releases key visual

The new key visual released is primarily focused on the protagonist Kafka Hibino. It also, seemingly, featured Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi on a motorcycle. Along with it was placed a larger image of Soshiro Hoshina who appears to be behind them, carrying a smirk on his face and his back to the pair.

The anime began its serialisation in July 2020 and its first season aired in the Spring of 2024. The franchise also has a spinoff manga and an upcoming game which will be available on both mobile phones and PC.