Melania Trump names Hayley Harrison as first major hire for second term in White House: ‘She will oversee and manage…’

Melania Trump named a longstanding Donald Trump supporter as her chief of staff, marking her first significant appointment for her return as first lady. In a statement, Melania's office stated, Harrison “has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady's team over the past seven years.”(Getty Images/Facebook)

Hayley Harrison was employed in the East Wing during the first term of Trump and she later joined Trumps in Florida after they exited the White House.

Not just Hayley, even her husband William “Beau” Harrison joined Trumps in Mar-a-Lago for their post-presidential lives. On January 20, 2021, the couple left the White House with the Trumps on Marine One.

According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, the duo remained in Trump's inner circle and on the payroll, which was paid to them by Trump's Save America PAC.

While Hayley's pay ranged from $8,000,000 to $10,000 per month, William was making a comparable sum of money prior to receiving his final payment from the PAC in November 2023.

Melania's office issues statement

In a statement, Melania's office stated, Harrison “has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady's team over the past seven years.”

“She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government,” it added.

Melania reportedly does not intend to live in Washington, D.C., full-time during Trump's second tenure in the White House, but she will still be able to advocate for causes that are significant to her.

In her recent interview on Fox News, the incoming First Lady said that she is “not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge.”

Recalling her previous time in the White House, Melania further said. “When you go in, you know exactly what to expect.”

“You know what kind of people to get – that they are on your team, that they have the same vision as me and to serve me because they serve the country,” she added.

Also Read: Who is Scott Bessent? Donald Trump’s pick for treasury secretary

Hayley was part of classified documents probe

Hayley was named in the indictment against Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, according to ABC.

In the case, Hayley was referred to as Trump Aide 1, and she contacted another staff member about relocating the files from the Mar-a-Lago business centre to make room for the employees.

Hayley allegedly wrote to another aide, “There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is.”

It appears that Special Counsel Jack Smith will wrap up the probe before the inauguration of the 47th president-elect.